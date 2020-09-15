SCC Clean Sweep set to collect hazardous waste from residents, businesses and farmers

Please enter your login information to view this article.

St. Croix County will be hosting the Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection for residents, businesses and farmers in late September. The collection will take place at the Town of Hudson Highway Shop, located at 666 E. Highway 12, just east of Hudson.

• Thursday, Sept 24 – Households that need later hours: 3:00-7:00 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 25 – Households with flexible schedules: noon-5:00 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 25 – Businesses, Churches & Farms: 9:00-11:30 a.m.

There will be a fee for paints and stains. $5 for 1-gallon and $25 for 5-gallons.

Fees are based on the size of the can, not the volume of it’s contents. Combine cans of paint or cans of stain to save money. Payable by CREDIT CARD, CASH or CHECK to St. Croix County.

• Households: Households do not need to pre-register. Fees for paint and stain will apply.

• Businesses / Churches: To be eligible to participate, businesses must generate less than 220 lbs. of hazardous waste per month to qualify as a very small quantity generator (VSQG). The business/church collection is a fee-based service event. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, Sept. 17th at 3 pm. Call 715-531-1907 or download the form from the website and email it. The Recycling Specialist will contact you with your time slot. Payable by CREDIT CARD, CASH or CHECK to St. Croix County.

• Farms: The first 500 lbs. of qualifying hazardous waste is free. Fees for paint and stain will apply.

Pre-registration is required by Thursday, Sept. 17th at 3 pm. Call 715-531-1907 or download the form from the website and email it. The Recycling Specialist will contact you with your time slot.

Examples of the types of hazardous waste accepted: aerosol cans. For a more detailed list of what IS ACCEPTED and what IS NOT ACCEPTED at Clean Sweep, go to our website www.sccwi.gov/Recycling.