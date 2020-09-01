GC man arrested after crashing car into Downing home

Please enter your login information to view this article.

DOWNING — A 27 year-old Glenwood City man was arrested by deputies of the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office after running his car into a home in the Village of Downing Sunday evening, August 30.

Joel Rosas was taken into custody by deputies after he drove his Ford Mustang into a home at 113 Main Street (State Road 170). The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m.

Sergeant Rich Day of the Dunn County Sheriff’s office reported that Rosas was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-second offense, bail jumping and was cited for additional traffic offenses.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.