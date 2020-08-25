Havenwood Tidbits – 8-26-2020

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Going into the third week of August we are celebrating the honey bee and the peach. On Monday we have Honey Bee Trivia hour and learned some interesting facts. I’ll share some with you. Apparently they are the largest pollinating insect. They pollinate cherries, apples, plums, blueberries, almonds and nuts. The average life span of the honey bee is six-eight weeks in the summer time.

During that time the Queen bee lays 3,000 eggs per day. She is a busy lady. The colony, made up of the Queen, workers and drones touch more than two million flowers to make one pound of honey. Think of that!

The leading cause of death among the worker bees is that their wings wear out. It is thought that each have been traveling the equivalence of 1 ½ times around the Earth in their lifetime.

Moving forward, we had a special treat of root beer floats or orange crush floats. I tried the orange option and was pleased with the results. Since this is National Peach month, we learned some things about the peach.

Peaches were first cultivated in China. Travelers along caravan routes carried peach seeds to Persia before they were cultivated in Europe. In the early 1600’s, Spanish explorers brought them to the new world and by the 1700’s, missionaries had established peaches in California. Now, the United States is the world’s largest producer of peaches, followed by Italy, France, Greece and Spain.

Now that you’re experts on the peach we’ll move along to our Friday bingo.

This week we played for quarters or prizes. The prizes were donated by Thrivent Financial and we thank them.

So you can see we are managing to have fun despite the COVID 19 limitations.

It’s been a peach of a week! And remember BEE Kind to one another.

Respectfully submitted by Lois M. Kilde