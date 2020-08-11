Springfield board approves change to fire district boundary

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD — Come January 1, 2021, a portion of the Town of Springfield’s fire district boundary between the Glenwood City Fire Department and United Fire and Rescue of Baldwin, Woodville and Hammond will change based on distance and response times following the approval of the township’s board at its regular monthly meeting August 10.

The board, sans town chairman Dean Fayerweather, who was on vacation, gave two thumbs up to the exchange that involves two full sections, one of which includes Hersey and portions of two others that surround the Village of Wilson to the west, east and north.

Supervisors James Mahoney, who chaired the meeting in Fayerweather’s absence, and Barry Ketchum voted to approve a motion that would remove Section 28, where Hersey is located, from 290th Street on the western fire boundary and Section 25 on the eastern boundary at the St. Croix and Dunn County line as well as portions of Sections 26 and 27 that bound the village limits of Wilson from the Glenwood City Fire Department and place them within the United Fire District.

When the change does take effect at the beginning of the new year, Glenwood City will continue to protect properties north of 80th Avenue while United Fire-Woodville Station will assume responsibilities for those on the south side of the road.

Ketchum opened the discussion on the fire boundary change by saying, “Someone had noticed in the Hersey area that they had a call from an insurance company saying why is there this (Glenwood City Fire) department coming out to you when it shows on the map that one (Woodville) is like four miles away versus six or seven. So that was a good point.”

“No one knew the boundary changes were kind of jig-sawy down there by Highway 12 from 700 block to the 800 block near Wilson”, continued Ketchum.

“I, on behalf of Dean (Fayerweather), because he is the representative to the fire board, went and approached the (United Fire) board and asked them if they would be interested in allowing the change to go from the 700 block to the 800 block that includes Hersey, which is section 28, a little bit of section 27, which Wilson does not cover, to a little bit of 26 and all of 25 to clean it up and square it across there.”

“It looks, at least all the way through section 26, that it is really closer to Woodville than Glenwood,” added Ketchum. “That would be the only reason why this has been brought up is a logistics thing, nothing other than that.”

Glenwood City assistant fire chief Bill Koosmann, who attended the meeting along with Jeff Kuehl, a captain with the service, and Glenwood City mayor John Larson, asked for some clarification on the new southern boundary.

“Going down (east to west) 80th Avenue, is the boundary line going to be the centerline of the road?” queried Koosmann. “So, the south side will be United and the north side will be Glenwood?”

“Yes, that is how the boundary would lay,” answered Ketchum. “It is just a clean-up issue and it is logistically closer to the Woodville station, at least for the Hersey area, than it is to Glenwood.”

“As a township, we are obligated to provide the service to the best (department), when I say best (I mean) closest and fastest versus one that is coming from a little further away,” Ketchum clarified.

“I don’t know how these maps were designed back then, but to me, it looks like it is much easier to clean it up this way by going straight across (80th Avenue).”

Jeff Kuehl added, “We just wanted some clarification on where the boundary was going to be changed.”

Ketchum said that he assumed that changes would not be made until after the first of the year because of budgets.

“I don’t know if we are locked in beyond that with Glenwood either?” asked Ketchum

“There is no contract,” was the response from Mayor Larson who added, “It is my understanding that there is no difference in insurance ratings.”

“There is I was told,” responded Ketchum. “But I don’t know for sure, so I am going to leave that untouched.”

“My understanding is there was no difference (speaking of insurance ratings) for Hersey whether it was United or Glenwood City,” replied Larson.

“I am not sure, I am not going to answer that because I don’t know,” replied Ketchum. “I heard at one time I thought there was, but I couldn’t tell you.”

Town Clerk-Treasurer Vicky Benson told those present that the Glenwood City Fire District currently receives 75 percent of Springfield’s fire dues with the remaining 25 percent going to United Fire and has been unchanged during her 24-year tenure. She added that those percentages will have to be changed for the coming year.

Mahoney asked his fellow supervisors if everyone was in agreement with the proposed boundary change.

Ketchum answered saying that when he had attended a recent United Fire district meeting on behalf of Fayerweather, members of the United Fire District wanted to make sure Glenwood City understood the reasoning why the change is being made and nothing more and that they were not and did not want to be involved in the decision.

“They (United Fire) are not involved in this,” stated Ketchum. “This is strictly a township decision and is in the township’s interest to provide the appropriate areas with the closest servicing department.”

Some more discussion on the particulars of the new boundary ensued before Ketchum and Mahoney, on voice votes, approved the boundary change with the stipulation of a January 1, 2021 implementation date.

In an unrelated matter, Brad Eggen, Woodville station chief for United Fire, was present at the meeting to discuss the “Routes to Recovery” grant.

The grant has been funded by $200 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars that is being administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Of the $200 million, $10 million will be allocated to Wisconsin’s tribal nations, with the remaining funds being distributed to every Wisconsin county, city, village and town. The fund is available to cover unbudgeted expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency between March 1 and November 6, 2020.

There are several things that the funds may be used for, including personal protective equipment (PPE).

Eggen told the board that United Fire and Rescue is in the process of purchasing new dual certified PPEs for its 80-member department to be used for such things as accident extrications. Eggen stated these tech rescue utility gears are more comfort, provides better protection for firefighters and EMS and are much easier to clean than Tyvek suits. But at a cost of $775 per set, it is cost prohibitive for the department to purchase.

That is where the “Routes to Recovery” grant monies come in.

Every county, city, village and town is allocated a portion of the Fund based on population with a guaranteed minimum of $5,000. To use the allocation and received funds, a grantee must report its eligible expenditures through the state’s cost tracker application.

Eggen gave each board member a sheet that showed the total assessments of each municipality in the United Fire and Rescue district.

The Town of Springfield assessment is just over two percent (2.07), giving the township a reimbursement amount of $1,486.

Eggen stated that United Fire would purchase and pay for the equipment through their current funding sources and then present a bill to the township for the collection of the reimbursement through the grant.

But before any motion came to the floor, Supervisor Mahoney questioned if the Glenwood City Fire Department could also benefit from grant funds as well and asked the matter be tabled until next month’s meeting so that it could be discussed with Glenwood City and give it time to investigate the issue. The matter was tabled.

The board also postponed action on a few other agenda items including fixing water problems in the town hall parking lot and the installation of eaves and ice stoppers on the town hall. Patrolman Mark Erickson stated that there have been water issues since the blacktop for handicapped parking was added causing water to run in to the meeting hall entrance and pooling behind the building.

The board will look for pricing and bids to complete the required regrading of the lot and driveways along with the purchase and installation of eaves and ice stoppers.

In its final action of the evening, the board approved a recommendation for a change to the zoning map for St. Croix County. Township residents Kelly and Dana Mattingly own Glenwood Orchard along the southside of County Road DD and are requesting that their property, which is currently zoned as residential, be changed to Agriculture 2. The change would allow the couple to host tours and seasonal weddings on their property.

Last November, the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors adopted a comprehensive zoning revision which was approved for each town in the county. Due to the size and scope of the project, the County Board approved a 180-day grace period during which any finals revisions to town zoning maps can be made that may have been overlooked. But any changes submitted during this grace period must be consistent with the Town’s future land use plan.

The board also setup a date and times for interviews for the clerk-treasurer position. After nearly a quarter of a century of service to the Springfield residents, longtime clerk-treasurer Vicky Benson is set to retire.