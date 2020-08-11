Introducing Miss Sassy the cow

Miss Glenwood City Hallie Dopkins (right) and 1st Princess Tabby Nadeau are excited to introduce to you the new addition to the Rustic Lore float, Miss Sassy the cow! Sassy was made by Brad and Michele Orton of Glenwood City. Sassy was added on July 25th at the Frederic, WI. parade. Sassy also rode on the float during the Hammond parade on August 9th. Even though the parade season this year was short, Sassy was very well received in both communities and was added in many photos by surrounding royalties. The Rustic Lore Committee’s generous support made the addition of Sassy the Cow to our float possible.
—photo submitted