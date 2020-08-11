Glenhaven News & Havenwood Tidbits – 8-12-2020

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Glenhaven News

August 1-7

Residents enjoyed exercises in their rooms on both Monday and Thursday mornings this week.

Resident Council was held Tuesday on a 1:1 basis in their rooms, and any concerns that were brought up were brought to the attention of the department heads. We will follow up the next month to see if problems were resolved.

The big project for this week was haircuts!!! Poor Jennifer basically lived here this week, as she was here from Tuesday to Friday, catching up on haircuts, etc., at all three buildings. She made a lot of headway, and it really helped the residents to feel better to get their hair trimmed up. She deserved a vacation after this week!

When she returns, she will start on perms and sets for the ladies at Glenhaven. We just thought it was more important to get everyone’s hair cut, and then worry about perms next time around. I’m sure some of our readers were in this same situation when the shops were closed.

We played Bingo on Friday afternoon instead of Wednesday, so we could get more residents transported to the beauty shop.

We enjoyed the first tomato from out of our garden, and the residents thought it was delicious. At least the deer left us something to eat!

Helen Krizan celebrated her birthday by playing Bingo down at Grand Oaks on Wednesday. Happy Birthday, Helen!

Have a great week.

Havenwood Tidbits

Another busy week at the Havenwood Assisted Living facility. Our beautician is back in business and all of our ladies and gents are happy about that. Richard Halvorson, one of our esteemed residents, celebrated his 89th birthday on August 7th. He generously provided us with cake and ice cream and it was delicious. We apperciate it, Richard and Happy Birthday! One day we had root beer floats for snacks; that’s always a big hit. In some areas of the country they are known as “black cows.”

Residents can be found reading, exercising, putting puzzles together and playing cards during the COVID lock down.

We will be featuring one resident per month for the next few months. It’s only fitting we’re highlighting the birthday boy this month; Richard Halvorson. Richard came to us from Connorsville, Wisconsin. He owned and operated Halvorson Electric for 35 years. He married Judy Copas and together they had four children. He used to do metal working and now enjoys playing on the computer and wood working. He is a nice addition to Havenwood.

Fridays are always busy. We have popcorn, baking club and doorway bingo.

That’s it for another week at the Havenwood Assisted Living unit. Have a good week, everyone!

Respectfully submitted by Lois Kilde