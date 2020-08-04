Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Knoebel, age 78 of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away on July 28, 2020 at her home. Kathy was born on May 9, 1942 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and was the oldest of six children born to Jack and Elaine (Moore) Dean. She grew up in New Richmond, Wisconsin and graduated from New Richmond High School with the class of 1960, before earning a business school degree. Kathy was united in marriage to James “Jim” Knoebel on May 2, 1964 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin, and the couple were blessed with five children. She enjoyed raising her children and taking care of the family. She taught her family the value of thinking about others first and always remaining positive. Kathy was a longtime librarian at the Hudson Area Public Library, a lifelong supporter of the 4H, and an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she had been President of the Ladies Guild, and a member of the PTA and former part-time librarian at Saint Patrick School.

Kathy’s greatest joy in life was her family, and she cherished the time spent playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was proud of her Irish heritage and treated St. Patrick’s Day as a national holiday. Kathy enjoyed reading, sewing and quilting with her friends.

Kathy will remain in the hearts of her husband of 56 years, Jim; children, Sherri (Jim) Hubbard, Janet (Bob) Feyereisen, Jay (Stacey) Knoebel, Kris (Alex) DeWitt and Kathy Anderson; grandchildren, Katrina Knoebel, Jessica Hubbard, Kathleen Bell, James Hubbard, Shaun Feyereisen, Heidi Feyereisen, Megan Feyereisen, Robert Feyereisen, John Knoebel, Samantha Knoebel, Krisha Reategui, Ross DeWitt, Tyler DeWitt; great grandchildren, Caleb Dawley, Christoph Mize, Janessa Stubendick, Daniel Stubendick, and Stella Reategui; siblings, John (Maryann) Dean, George Dean, Patricia (Rick) Casey, Colleen (Salvator) Lovinello; brothers-in-law, Terry McNamara, Dave (Alice Stewart) Knoebel, Dan Knoebel; sister-in-law, Betty Portell; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret McNamara; brother-in-law, John Knoebel; sisters-in-law, Susan Knoebel and Sher Dean; grandson, Nicholas Feyereisen; and great-grandson, Trenton Becker.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathy was held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31st at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson. Visitation was from 5:00-6:45 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 30th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Hudson. Social distancing and the wearing of masks are required at the funeral home and the church. Memorials preferred to the family’s discretion.