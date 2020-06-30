Public involvement efforts for WIS 29 project in city of River Falls moved online

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), in cooperation with AECOM, has moved public involvement efforts for its WIS 29 (Cemetery Road) project from South Main Street to WIS 65 in the city of River Falls online.

The public is invited to go to the project website, review a PowerPoint presentation and project handout and submit comments by email or mail to project staff.

Materials: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/wis29riverfalls/default.aspx

Comments: Submit by July 10 by:

• Email: mohamad.hayek@dot.wi.gov

• Mail to: Mohamad Hayek

Wisconsin DOT

718 W. Clairemont Ave.

Eau Claire, WI 54701

The existing pavement on WIS 29 (Cemetery Road) is showing signs of deterioration. To maximize its life, this project will:

• Mill and overlay the existing pavement

• Remove guardrail

• Replace broken/deteriorated curb and gutter

• Update substandard curb ramps

• Place new pavement markings

Hearing impaired individuals may request special accommodations by calling the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (TTY) at (800) 947-3529.

For more info about the project, contact WisDOT Project Manager Mohamad Hayek at (715) 836-2065 or mohamad.hayek@dot.wi.gov.