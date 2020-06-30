Glenwood City Public Library Events – 7-1-2020

Happy Summer!

The library is excited to be open with the regular hours: Monday 12 -7:30 PM, Tuesday & Wednesday 10 AM – 6 PM, Thursday 10 AM – 7:30 PM, Friday 10 AM – 5 PM & Saturday 10 AM – 1 PM. Due to COVID19, we have a limit of 5 people in the building at the same time and only 2 public computers can be used. Since we can’t have library programs in our building due to the limit of people, we have planned Throwback Thursday with outdoor movies at Hinman Park. We had our first outdoor movie on Thursday, June 25th and we showed Dirty Dancing which had a great turnout! The next two movies will be Thursday, July 23rd with Sister Act and Thursday, August 13th with The Little Rascals. We have yard games for families to play while they wait for the movie to start, raffle baskets to bid on, will also have the concession stand full of treats sponsored by the Friends of the Library. The movie will start at dusk. If you would like to attend the Throwback Thursday Outdoor movies, please bring your own lawn chairs and blankets!

Don’t forget to sign up for the Summer Reading Program ages 0-18. We have plenty of fun prizes for the kids which were donated by Countryside Coop, Bonnie’s Cafe, and a Thrivent Financial grant that was submitted by Barbara Standaert. We also have $25 gift cards for Amazon, Starbucks, Subway, and Buffalo Wild Wings for the Tween/Teen prizes.

On Social Media, check out the library’s Facebook page for our fun challenges. For the month of June, we posted daily an Emoji Title challenge. The first person that guessed the title correctly was entered into a drawing to win a coffee gift basket. Next month the challenge will be Guess the Book and people will have a chance to win a Spa Basket. More challenges will be planned throughout the summer. So stay tuned!

The Friends of the Library group is selling T-Shirts! The cost of the shirt is $15.00. Buy one today and support the library!

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram @gcpubliclibrary

Stay Safe & Healthy,

Library Director, Katie Schneider