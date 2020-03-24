I-94 improvements in St. Croix County resume

On Monday, March 9, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) resumed the reconstruction project on I-94 from WIS 65 to 140th Street/Highland Road in St. Croix County. Proposed improvements include replacing four structures (two over 130th Street and two over the Kinnickinnic River), concrete placement and sign and sign structures.

James Peterson Sons Inc. is the prime contractor for the $17 million project. Eighty percent of the project will be paid with federal transportation funds; the remaining 20 percent will be paid with state transportation funds.

Proposed traffic impacts

Lane closures will not start before Monday, March 16.

During construction, I-94 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter lane shifts and single-lane closures on I-94. Motorists can expect 130th Street to be open to traffic with periodic short-term full closures and/or flagging operations.

Construction currently is scheduled for completion by July 2020.

For more information regarding transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin's northwest region: http://projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/