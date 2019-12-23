St. Croix County Farm Service Agency Hosting ARC/PLC Informational Meetings

The St. Croix County Farm Service Agency, along with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, St Croix County Extension is hosting two Agriculture Risk Coverage/Price Loss Coverage (ARC/PLC) informational meetings on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the USDA Service Center located at 1960 8th Ave. in Baldwin.

The Farm Service Agency will be holding meetings throughout the state with the cooperation of the UW-Madison Division of Extension. Meetings will provide an overview of the 2018 Farm Bill ARC/PLC program election and address the following information for farmers considering the program:

• Overview of 2018 Farm Bill ARC and PLC programs

• ARC/PLC election considerations

• Decision making tool & expected return calculations

The meeting is free and open to all producers. Please contact (715) 684-2874 if you have any questions regarding the meeting.

For information about program locations, dates and registration information, please visit https://farms.extension.wisc.edu/events/. (Registration is free but recommended for meeting materials).

Extension has also assembled a variety of resources to help farmers (and those working with farmers) make their decisions regarding signup for ARC and PLC at https://aae.wisc.edu/pdmitchell/extension/arc-plc-signup/.

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Heather Kirkpatrick at 715-684-2874 extension 2 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

Signup is underway for the 2019 and 2020 ARCPLC program with the deadline of March 15, 2020 for the 2019 program year and June 30, 2020 for the 2020 Program year. Producers are encouraged to contact their local Farm Service Agency office to schedule an appointment to enroll.