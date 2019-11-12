BHS takes second in 2019 land judging contest By Editor | November 12, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Boyceville Schools, School, Tribune Schools Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Boyceville National Honor Society inducts 22 members November 5, 2019 | No Comments » Pelikan performs with WSMA State Honors Mixed Choir November 5, 2019 | No Comments » BV Drama Club presents “Check Please: Take 2” November 5, 2019 | No Comments » Boyceville schools will host Veterans Day programs Nov. 11 November 5, 2019 | No Comments » Boyceville School District receives Mayo Hometown Health Grant for second year October 29, 2019 | No Comments »