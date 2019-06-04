Glenwood City senior board hosts annual Intergenerational Essay Contest

ESSAY WINNERS — The Glenwood City senior board hosted its annual “Intergenerational Essay Contest” award luncheon on Thursday, May 23. Glenwood City fifth grade students penned original essays about their favorite or most influential senior in their lives. Those essays were then read by the Glenwood City Senior Board who selected the top essays. This year three girls and five boys had their essays chosen for top awards. The students and seniors gathered at the Glenwood City Community Center May 23 where the top award winners were announced and refreshments were served. The winners each read their compositions to their fellow classmates and attending senior citizens. The 2019 essay winners are shown above. Front row (L to R): Clayton Hoffman, 1st place boys; Hailey Ketola, 1st place girls; Hailey Monn, 2nd place girls; and Carson Anderson, 2nd place boys. MIddle row (L to R): Opal Voeltz, 3rd place girls; Jacob Hager, 3rd place boys; Logan Klatt; 3rd place boys; and Brady Thompson, 3rd place boys. In back is Alfie Schrank, president of the Glenwood City Senior Board, who made the presentation of awards. —photo by Shawn DeWitt