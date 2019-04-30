GC girls take third at Boyceville invite; Topper and Bulldog boys finish fifth and sixth By Editor | April 30, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Boyceville Sports, Glenwood City Sports, Sports, Tribune Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Early runs lead Bulldogs to baseball win over Hilltoppers April 30, 2019 | No Comments » BV softball splits doubleheader with Colfax, takes down Mondovi April 30, 2019 | No Comments » Bulldog baseball suffers first loss following split with Buffaloes April 30, 2019 | No Comments » The 7th Grade Boyceville Basketball Team Finished the season undefeated at 28-0. April 23, 2019 | No Comments » Lady Bulldogs suffer loss to E/PC; earn first win against Spring Valley April 23, 2019 | No Comments »