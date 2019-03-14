2018-19 Glenwood City and Boyceville Winter Sports Cheerleaders

GLENWOOD CITY’S basketball cheerleaders for the 2018-19 season are shown above. From left to right are: Makayla Sina, Jalissa Hager, Morgan Lee, Nyah Anderson and Kristin Dayton. Missing is Alexa Holden. The team is coached by Nicole Johnson. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
BOYCEVILLE WRESTLING had seven young ladies cheering on the squad throughout another successful season. Mmebers of the 2018-19 Bulldogs’ wrestling cheer squad were, from left to right: Caitlyn Pelikan, Ella Holden, Megan Olson, Coach Erin Leslie, Emma Bygd, Chesney Leslie, Libby Bygd and Jocelyn Wilson. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
A TRIO of Glenwood City girls made up the 2018-19 Hilltoppers’ wrestling cheerleaders squad. Pictured from left to right are: Alexa Holden, advisor Nicole Johnson, Allexis Rassbach and Haidyn Walz. —photo by Shawn DeWitt