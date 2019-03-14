2018-19 Colfax and Elk Mound Middle School Winter Sports Athletes

COLFAX MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS' BASKETBALL TEAMS — The Colfax boys' 7th grade basketball team members are shown above in the front two rows while the 8th grade team members appear in the back two rows. Front row (L to R): Asher Pecha, Connor Albricht, Elijah Entzminger, Mason Yarrington, Maveric Suvada and Austin Sundstrom. Second row (L to R): Eli Ralph, Colton Hoffman, Lukas Knutson, Blake Johnson and Camron Molina. Third row (L to R): Mitch Medin, Ashton Greenwell, Brian Tuschl, Jack Kouba, Kyle Irwin and Jadent Buchholz. Back row (L to R): Coach Ryan Krall, Mark Solberg, Mark Sonnentag, Jack Scharlau, Nick Jensen, Kaden Deutsch and Coach Tim Devine. —photo by Shawn DeWitt