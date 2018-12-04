Boyceville HS and MS Science Olympiad both earn second team wins of season

The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad competed at the 12th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament this past Saturday, finishing in 7th overall out of 58 teams while the Middle School team finished in 5th overall out of 32 teams.

Boyceville’s varsity team was the champion of Division 2 and earned medals in 20 of 28 total events. Individual event gold medals were earned by Jasmine Windsor and Noelle Wheeldon in Dynamic Planet, Caitlyn Pelikan and Rachel Becker in Food Science, Cade Klefstad and Nathan Corr in Mission Possible, Jaden Reisimer and Steven Rasmussen in Aerial Scramble, Wright Stuff and Mousetrap Vehicle, and Ana Evenson, Emma Bygd, and Mark Timper in Protein Modeling.

Silver medals were earned by Evenson, Pelikan, and Jasmine Windsor in Experimental Design, Jasmine Windsor and Sarah Kapsner in Forensics, Klefstad and Corr in Geocaching, Connor Sempf and Corr in Mousetrap Vehicle, Brady Helland and Corr in Wright Stuff, Sempf and Grade Edlin in Aerodynamic Challenge, Austin Hatfield and Logan Wuorenma in both Aerial Scramble and Boomilever, and Tanner Anderson and Madison Andrews in GeoLogic Mapping.

Bronze medals were earned by Evenson and Timper in Anatomy & Physiology, Reisimer and Rasmussen in Boomilever, Evenson, Edlin, and Brandon Nunnery in Code Busters, Pelikan and Noelle Wheeldon in GeoLogic Mapping, and Jensine Boesl and Cholponai Batyrbekova in Wright Stuff.

Fourth place medals were earned by Sempf and Helland in Aerial Scramble, Rachel Becker and Timper in Circuit Lab, Evenson and Timper in Disease Detectives, Nunnery and Rachel Becker in Fermi Questions, Rasmussen and Hatfield in Aerodynamic Challenge, and Libby Bygd, Ella Holden, and Ali Ruhnke in Experimental Design.

A fifth place medal was earned by Helland and Pelikan in Astronomy.

Sixth place medals were earned by Helland and Corr in Boomilever, Noelle Wheeldon and Emma Bygd in Sounds of Music, and Libby Bygd, Holden, and Ruhnke in Protein Modeling.

The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad Varsity also won Division 2 at their home invite, finishing behind only state champions from Illinois (Daniel Wright – also the defending national champion team), Wisconsin (Madison Hamilton), and state runner-up Menomonie Middle School.

Tournament champion gold medals were earned by Greg Moore-Kamuti and Luke Becker in both Solar System and Meteorology, Caden Wold and Parker Coombs in Aerial Scramble, Boomilever, and Battery Buggy, Coombs and Logan Windsor in Aerodynamic Challenge, Moore-Kamuti and Logan Windsor in Amazing Mechatronics, Kayden Benson and Shiloh Wheeldon in both Disease Detectives and Potions & Poisons, Elijah Farrell and Zach Kersten in Elastic Launch Gliders, Shiloh Wheeldon, Benson, and Mariah Marvin in Experimental Design, and Kersten and Peter Wheeldon in Road Scholar.

Silver medals were earned by Shiloh Wheeldon and Marvin in Crime Busters, Brady Mast and Treylin Thorson in Battery Buggy, Aerodynamic Challenge, and Elastic Launch Gliders, Farrell and Moore-Kamuti in Density Lab, Luke Becker and Peter Wheeldon in both Dynamic Planet and Fossils, Taheton Downey and Becca Wyss in Mystery Architecture, Farrell and Kersten in Roller Coaster, Gabby Nelson and Sydney Garbe in Thermodynamics, and Wold and Marvin in Water Quality.

Bronze medals were earned by Logan Windsor and Levi Becker in Circuit Lab, Benson and Logan Windsor in Herpetology, and Peter Wheeldon and Coombs in Thermodynamics.

Fourth place medals were earned by Wold and Lauren Becker in Anatomy & Physiology, and Alan Sorensen and Nathan Jensen in Roller Coaster.

Fifth place medals were earned by Naomie Braget and Selene Evenson in Crime Busters and Benson and Shiloh Wheeldon in both Picture This and Write It, Do It.

Sixth place medals were earned by Kersten and Peter Wheeldon in Geocaching, Wyss and Downey in Roller Coaster, and Emily Fetzer and Delaney Olson in Crime Busters.

The Boyceville Science Olympiad program would like to thank all of the participating teams and coaches, the custodial staff, the teachers/staff/faculty of the Boyceville Community School District, and all of the other volunteers who made this event possible.

Final High School Team Results – 12th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament

Rank Team Score 1 Mounds View (MN) Carrs 90 2 Menomonie Maroon 92 3 Mounds View (MN) Butlers 113 4 Wayzata (MN) Noble Gases 143 5 Madison West A 184 6 Eden Prairie (MN) Garbage Disposals 206 7 Boyceville Varsity Purple 259 8 Menomonie White 286 9 Woodbury (MN) 298 10 Medford Red 303 11 Belleville Platinum 310 12 Marquette University High School Blue 314 13 Wayzata (MN) Alkali Metals 335 14 Madison West B 376 15 Eastview (MN) Lightning 434 16 Menomonie Gold 436 17 Bloomington Kennedy (MN) A 456 18 Marshfield 461 19 New Richmond Black 463 20 Medford White 495 21 Wausau West Gold 544 22 Sheboygan North 550 23 Marquette University High School Gold 559 24 Belleville Green 568 25 Lakeland Union 577 26 St. Croix Central A 596 27 Irondale (MN) 611 28 Bloomer A 622 29 Elk Mound Black 627 30 Denmark A 628 31 Hudson Navy 635 32 Delano (MN) 641 33 Eden Prairie (MN) Roombas 669 34 Tomah 686 35 Eastview (MN) Thunder 699 36 Baldwin-Woodville 733 37 Apple Valley (MN) Black 734 38 Denmark B 752 39 Osseo-Fairchild 767 40 Hudson White 775 41 Shell Lake Gold 800 42 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser A 838 43 St. Croix Central B 888 44 Boyceville JV-Einstein 937 45 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser B 963 46 Bloomer B 982 47 Elk Mound Orange 1057 48 Bloomington Kennedy (MN) B 1093 49 Apple Valley (MN) Brown 1094 50 Wausau West Blue 1128 51 New Richmond Orange 1170 52 Shell Lake Blue 1175 53 Boyceville JV-Tesla 1248 54 Boyceville JV-Curie 1252 55 Colfax 1266 56 Fall Creek 1336 57 Boyceville JV-Galileo 1348 58 Boyceville JV-Newton 1422

Final Middle School Team Results – 12th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament