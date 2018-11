THE SHELL LAKE Arts Center held their Middle-Level Honors Band Project at the center on November 1st. Students prepared and rehearsed their music throughout the day and performed a concert that evening. Over 30 Middle Schools participated in the event. The Boyceville Middle School Band members that were chosen for the project were, left to right, Jacob Nelson, Haylie Rasmussen and Abbygail Schlough all on Trumpet. —photo submitted