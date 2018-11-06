Veterans Day program to be held at Glenwood City schools Nov. 12

The School District of Glenwood City’s Annual Veteran’s Day program will be held on Monday, November 12th at 9:00 a.m. in the High School Gymnasium. All veterans and community members are invited to attend.

The Glenwood City FFA Chapter will be holding a breakfast for veterans starting at 7:45am in the school commons. All veterans are invited to attend. The breakfast is being supported through a generous grant by Thrivent.

In conjunction with Veteran’s Day week, the Glenwood City High School History Club will be collecting donations for single elderly veterans, surviving spouses, and disabled veterans in Western Wisconsin. Ideas on donated items: hygiene products (toothbrush, soap, dental floss, chapstick, lotion, razors, shaving cream) Food (any non-perishable item that can easily be made, bottled water, etc.) Monetary donations are also accepted (checks payable to GC Schools). Students should turn in items to their homeroom teacher. Winning homeroom gets an ice cream party.

Questions about the program may be directed to Mr. Matt Lamb at 715-265-4266 #7618 or lambmat@gcsd.k12.wi.us