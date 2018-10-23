Glenhaven-Havenwood Happenings – 10-24-2018

October 13-19

Our entertainment for Saturday cancelled because he was going to the Brewer’s game. Can’t blame him for that! Hope they can win tonight.

On Sunday morning there was Catholic Communion, and in the evening, the Menonites came to sing for the residents. They are all ages, and the residents really enjoy their singing.

[emember_protected] The baking club whipped up four apple pies on Monday afternoon, and continued their baking on Tuesday afternoon by making two kinds of cookies. The freezer is filling up for the bake sale!

Monday evening, the ‘’Threads of God’s Love” knitting group gathered in the Glenhaven lobby. They are making prayer shawls, and visiting while they work.

Pastor Dahm from Forest Immanuel Lutheran was here on Tuesday morning for church, which was followed by Live to be Healthy exercises with Steve.

The Little Acorns kids came up Wednesday morning to bowl with the residents. There was lots of clapping and hollering! They really get into the game. In the afternoon, Bingo was hosted by the activity department, with the assistance by Bobbie Berends. The JAM kids from Holy Cross came after Bingo and visited both residents and tenants.

Thursday was a busy day in preparation for Octoberfest. We had a great turnout and the food was terrific. Lots of beers were sampled as well as wines. We had many baskets full of items for the silent auction. Thanks to all who helped in any way preparing for the event, working at the event, donating items to the silent auction, and to all of you who attended. Your generosity in raising funds for our new van is very much appreciated by everyone here at Glenhaven.

Friday was popcorn day, and the residents enjoyed a rousing game of shuffleboard in the afternoon. Our big winner was Bev Thompson. Everyone did great, and Bill was our biggest cheerleader!

Visitors this week were: Loraine Blodgett was visited by Shelby Bauer; Doris Herdahl was visited by JoAnne Schroeder and Doug & Linda Herdahl; Delaney Mattison was visited by Nancy Filipa; Bev Thompson was visited by Shelby Bauer; Lloyd Holten was visited by Pam, Vicky, Mark and Deveyon; Teresa Miller was visited by Tom & Mary Miller and Runt Miller; and Carolyn Tuttle was visited by Kate, Karen and Margaret.

Upcoming Highlights: 23-Boyceville Methodist Church; 24-Bingo with the Activity Dept.; 28-Izzy Draxler music and Grace Baptist Church; 29-Girl Scouts bringing Halloween Treats; 30-Jane and Friends; 31-Halloween Bingo with St. John’s and Trick or Treaters welcome from 4-5:30 in all buildings. Please do not bring any live animals to trick or treating. All month we will be doing some baking and crafting in preparation for the Auxiliary Bake and Craft Sale, which is November 2nd from 9-4:00. [/emember_protected]