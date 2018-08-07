Glenwood City school board updated on preparations for 2018-19 school year

Annual Meeting set for August 20



GLENWOOD CITY — With the start of school less than a month away, the Glenwood City Board of Education heard several reports from the administration team pertaining to the district’s preparations for the new academic year at it’s regular August meeting Monday evening.

School board members were informed and updated on a number of items including Hilltopper Hangtime (the district’s daycare program), upcoming staff in-services, fall sports, and the progress of school safety initiatives and technology updates at the August 6 meeting.

[emember_protected] District superintendent Tim Johnson told board members that work on the school safety initiatives upgrades are progressing well. Johnson noted that Polk-Burnett Security Systems is installing key fobs and magnetic locks on building doors which should be completed prior to the start of school on August 30. Work on other school safety upgrades will continue, noted Johnson. The district is using monies it received from the Wisconsin Department of Justice through a Safety Grant to make the upgrades.

Johnson also informed the board of a second round of Safety Grants which were just announced and made available by the Department of Justice (DOJ). The $45 million has been set aside for use on such things as mental health programing.

According to Johnson, districts have to notify the DOJ of its intentions to participant in this second grant offering by August 15 which Glenwood City will do.

Johnson also passed along a technology update from Jeff Banks, the district’s new Information Technology Coordinator.

The district is currently working with Chestnut Consulting and one of its engineers, Travis Schug, a former Glenwood City graduate, on upgrading the firewall and migrating the district’s PC-based computers’ operating systems from Windows 7 to Windows 10 along with other technology and software upgrades.

Discussions and a review of the district’s new compensation model is being planned according to Johnson. The model which went into effect over a year ago has “Been a positive attractant for new hires” said the superintendent.

Building administrators Nicole Brite, Director of Pupil Service; Betsy Haltinner, elementary principal; and Patrick Gretzlock, middle school/high school principal each spoke to the board about upcoming teacher and staff in-services. Staff will return in full on August 27, 28 and 29 for in-service and training before students start the new school year on Thursday, August 30.

A new teaching staff in-service will be held on August 22 where educators new to the district will be paired with a mentor. Administrators stated that there are eight new teaching hires starting the 2018-19 year.

In her address to the board, Brite gave members an update on the district’s daycare service – Hilltopper Hangtime. She noted that the program has been averaging about 20 students per day and is offering a variety of activities and field trips each week. Brite also said that the new “Tiny Toppers” program, which will provide day care for 4-year-olds in the district will begin on August 30. Two children have already been signed up for the program.

Principal Haltinner stated that she would be meeting with the Parent-Teacher Connection (PTC) on August 14 to plan activities for the elementary school’s Open House which will be held Tuesday, August 28. She also noted that several staff have begun put their classrooms together.

The board heard an update on fall sports from principal Gretz-lock who stated he has been working with newly appointed athletic director Jake Score throughout the summer.

Gretzlock noted that the football team began practice last week with 34 players including one female participant and is scheduled to open the season on Saturday, August 18 at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau against Darlington. He also stated that both the cross country teams and girls’ volleyball teams will start their practices next week with contests to follow.

Gretzlock was proud to inform board members that nearly 45 percent of the high school’s total student enrollment will be participating in a fall sport including a 55 percent participation rate among female students.

In other business, the board of education approved and accepted a bid of $14,756 from Accurate Construction of Menomonie to make repairs to the loading dock. The bid detailed the removal of the old structure, pouring of new concrete footings and walls, a new cap and apron and backfilling.

The board’s next meeting is set for Monday, August 20 when the District host it’s annual meeting and budget hearing. This is a change from previous years when the annual meeting and budget hearing have been held the Monday following Labor Day. Notices of the annual meeting are being posted in the next two issues of the Tribune Press Reporter.

During the consent agenda, Glenwood City’s Board of Education:

• Approved Beth Davis as a middle school volleyball coach.

• Approved and accepted the resignations of Tim Miller as a para educator and Jim Celt as a route bus driver and co-head baseball coach.

• Approved Will Rosenow as a volunteer coach for cross country and Marcus Kadinger as a volunteer coach for boys’ basketball.

• Approved the posting for one full-time and two (2) part-time para professional positions and for a regular route bus driver.

• Approved Christy (Lyons) Smith as a substitute for Hilltopper Hangtime.

• Held a second and final reading for the Glenwood City School District’s Supplement, Non Supplant Policy and Procedures.

• Approved Policy 421 regarding the early admission to 4-year-old kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade. [/emember_protected]