Glenhaven Happenings – 7-25-2018

Glenhaven News –July 14-20

Rudy Rudesill was here to entertain on Saturday afternoon.

[emember_protected] The tractor parade which kicks off the St. Croix County Fair came through the parking lots at Glenhaven, Grand Oaks and Havenwood on Sunday afternoon so residents could see the tractors and wagons of passengers. There was a lot of waving going on! I’m sure a lot of our resident farmers were looking for their make of tractor. There were a lot of different models in the parade.

Monday the baking club winded up its’ baking for the fair by making cupcakes, and Becky Nyhus was here helping her mom with bread and pie. Bethany Ullom came and did some manicures, and also some baking for us.

Pastor Dahm was here on Tuesday morning for church, which was followed by Live to Be Healthy exercises with Steve. The afternoon was spent organizing all our fair entries and getting them on plates, etc. We took a total of 33 entries in the Senior Citizen division. Evelyn Kilde also entered some things in the antique division.

The Little Acorns were here visiting residents out in the courtyard on Wednesday morning. They played some bean bags and catch with the beach balls, as well as blowing bubbles and decorating our sidewalks with chalk. The ladies also got beautified on Wednesday, as it was hair day. The afternoon activity was Bingo with the activity department, who had two young ladies helping us out.

Steve returned for exercises on Thursday morning, and the residents got to sample our homemade ice cream.

Friday was our annual fair outing, and although the weather was debatable in the morning, it turned out to be a nice day. With the sky a little overcast, at least people weren’t so concerned about too much sun. Everyone seemed to have a good time, and got to eat fair food-probably their favorite part, and go and look at their ribbons. We had a lot of wonderful helpers who helped push wheel chairs and run for food, as we let them choose where they wanted their food from. I will attempt to list all the helpers, but if I forget someone, I’m sorry. Lytha Lyons, Susan Mounce, Karen Stoner, Trudy Mattison, Jill Logghe, Terry and Claudia Williams, Dennis Berends, Ashley Bol, Linda Zevenberger, Daisy and Dave, and the Terri Swanepoel family whose names I’m not all sure of, but they were there in full force. I think I may owe whoever went to the Farm Bureau for some food. If I do, please let me know.

Visitors this week were: Doris Herdahl was visited by Ruth Herdahl Neumann, Veronika Grace, and Doug Herdahl; Teresa Miller was visited by Tom & Mary Miller, Runt Miller, and Wayne & Mary Staidl; Mary & Ernie Kiekhoefer were visited by Peggy Raymond; Delaney Mattison was visited by Nancy Filipa and Trudy Mattison; Rosella Maes was visited by Marlene Kerr; Carolyn Tuttle was visited by Marlene Kerr; Becky Sempf was visited by Dave & Mary Sempf; Loraine Blodgett was visited by Henry & Rose Lanier; and Ardys Mounce was visited by Susan, Dale & Mike.

Upcoming Highlights: 23-Fishing; 24-Boyceville Methodist; 25-St. John’s Bingo; 31-Jane and Friends Monthly Birthday Party. [/emember_protected]