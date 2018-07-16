Two Jean Maries reunite after 57 years

submitted by Jean Booth

Ray Wall was an ag teacher in Glenwood City in the fifties. He and his wife, Marguerite, had a daughter by the name of Jeanne Marie. They wanted their daughter to be able to experience farm life and also be in a 4-H club.

[emember_protected] Art and Ruth Logghe had a daughter by the name of Jeanie Marie. They lived on a farm north of Glenwood City. They sometimes talked about the fact that their daughter should experience life in town. It also, just so happened, that Ruth was the general leader of a 4-H club by the name of Sunny Side Shamrocks. She was the person that started this club.

We’re not sure how the Logghes and the Walls met each other. But somehow they did and realized it would work perfect for their daughters to become friends. And friends they did indeed become. So every summer, Jeanne got to spend a week on the farm playing with her new friend. She loved all the kitties that were on the farm. She joined the 4-H club. Then, also, the other Jeanie got to spend a week in the city. Her favorite was riding a bicycle on the sidewalks, versus the gravel, hilly roads in the country.

A few summers later the Wall family moved to River Falls, as Mr. Wall became a teacher at River Falls High School/University. The two Jeanies still spent a week every summer at the farm and a week in River Falls.

In their high school years, they both got busy with their own lives and somehow did not communicate with each other. Lots of years passed. Then one day the Wall family, which also included brother Richard, sister Marilyn and Jeanne decided to come back to Glenwood City and explore the little town they lived in as children. Of course, the two Jeanies got together for a fun day of talking about their lives of the past 57 years. They promised not to lose track of each other again!! [/emember_protected]