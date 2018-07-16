Glenhaven-Havenwood Happenings – 7-18-2018

Glenhaven News –July 7-13th

The Forest Timberwolves came on Sunday to do a mini-fair with the residents, showing them their fair projects. They also played Bingo with them after their fair demonstrations. Thanks 4-Hers! Christ the King Church followed with services, and the Menonite singers were here in the evening to entertain.

On Monday, Bethany Ullom was here volunteering, so she did manicures for the ladies. In the afternoon, we did more baking for the fair-cookies and bars. One more week of baking left!

Although Pastor Jonathan was unable to come on Tuesday, the folks from Holy Cross did a great job with the church service. Church was followed by Live to be Healthy, and C,T, and Heuts were here in the evening to entertain to a full house.

The Little Acorns kids came up on Wednesday to spend time out in the courtyard with several of the residents. They played basketball, threw the ball around, blew bubbles, etc. The residents are loving it! Holy Cross was back here in the afternoon, this time to play Bingo.

Live to be Healthy was on Thursday morning, and popcorn time was held in the afternoon.

Father John was here for Mass on Friday morning, and the residents enjoyed a relaxing after noon watching a movie in Household C.

A big “Thank You” to all our volunteers this week. We couldn’t do it without you!

Visitors this week were: Doris Herdahl was visited by JoAnne Schroeder, Ruth Neumann and Gayle Seifert; Teresa Miller was visited by Tom & Mary Miller, Runt Miller, Amy Smiskey and Bob Miller; Virginia Engebretson was visited by Alice Tuttle; Mary & Ernie Kiekhoefer were visited by Kay Christianson and Matt O.; Delaney Mattison was visited by Nancy Filipa and Brian & Trudy Mattison; Rosella Maes was visited by Janet and Duane Christianson and Kathy Maes; Carolyn Tuttle was visited by Janet and Duane Christianson and Kathy Maes; Claude Williams was visited by Claudia Williams; Lloyd Holten was visited by Pam, Vicky & Mark; and Becky Sempf was visited by Dorothy Magnuson.

Upcoming Highlights: 17-Forest Immanuel; 18-Fair entries due; 20-Fair outing; 21-Steven Szydel; 23-Fishing; 24-Boyceville Methodist; 25-St. John's Bingo; 31-Jane and Friends Monthly Birthday Party.