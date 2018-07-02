Glenhaven Happenings – 7-4-2018

Glenhaven News June 12-June 29

Our week started off with Catholic communion and church services with Grace Baptist in the afternoon.

Manicures on Monday morning were done outside on the deck. It was a beautiful, sunny day, with nice little breeze blowing. In the afternoon, the baking club was busy making dessert for our monthly birthday party on Tuesday.

[emember_protected] We made strawberry-rhubarb pie, which turned out quite yummy. Everyone had a job cutting the rhubarb, slicing up the berries, putting an edge on the crust, and putting on the crumb topping. It is a rather labor intensive dessert, but this way everyone had something to do.

Tuesday was a very busy day, starting with church with Boyceville Methodist in the morning. Thank you to Pastor Shannon and to Irene for playing the piano.

Church was followed by Live to be Healthy with Steve, and in the afternoon Jane and Friends were here to entertain. They did a lot of patriotic music, in honor of the 4th of July. Chuck was also here to sing along this month. Thanks to all the ladies and Chuck for the great music. The lobby was packed with people, and a great time was had by all. Happy Birthday to all our June birthday people-Evelyn, Marian, and Margaret.

Bingo was hosted on Wednesday by St. John’s. Thanks to Theresa for coming to help us.

On Thursday, several ladies enjoyed a warm, but none the less fun trip to Wal-Mart in Menomonie, and a stop at McDonald’s for ice cream on the way home. Thanks to Suzy, JoAnne, Barb and Natasha for helping push people and their carts.

Friday residents enjoyed popcorn day, but we didn’t go outside in the afternoon as planned, because it was way too hot!

Visitors this week were: Doris Herdahl was visited by JoAnne Schroeder and Ruth & Willi Neumann; Mary & Ernie Kiekhoefer were visited by Carol Schouten; Lloyd Holten was visited by Vicky & Mark; Julie Brunkhorst was visited by Marlene Mathison; Teresa Miller was visited by Bob Miller and John & Jack Bazille; Carolyn Tuttle was visited by Mary Stasieluk, Cindy Peterson, and Diane Paulson; and Claude Williams was visited by Claudia Williams and Terry Williams.

Upcoming Highlights: July 4-Happy 4th of July! Root beer floats in the afternoon; 6- Communion with Wes; 8-4-H fair exhibits and Bingo, Church with Christ the King, and Menonite singers in the evening; 10-Church with Holy Cross and music with C,T and the Heuts at 6:30,11-Holy Cross Bingo, 13- Catholic Mass; 14-Rudy Rudesill Music. [/emember_protected]