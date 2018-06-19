St. Croix County issues citation for manure storage violation to Emerald Sky Dairy

By LeAnn R. Ralph

TOWN OF EMERALD — The St. Croix County Community Development Department has issued a citation for a manure storage violation to Emerald Sky Dairy.

The citation was issued May 2 to Emerald Sky Dairy owner Todd Tuls for failing to obtain an operation permit from St. Croix County before using a new manure storage facility for which the dairy received zoning approval for a construction permit on October 13, 2017.

[emember_protected] Members of the Emerald Town Board received a copy of the citation letter from St. Croix County prior to the June 13 meeting, although the town board did not discuss the citation. The Emerald Sky Dairy LLC conditional use permit and addendum was listed on the meeting agenda as “update and discussion as needed.”

According to the letter dated May 2 sent by Sarah Droher, Land Use Technician II, condition No. 2 of the approval for a new manure storage facility stated, “‘The applicant shall obtain an operation permit from the county prior to use of the structure.’ … As of today’s date, an operation permit has not been secured as the facility is still under construction.”

The letter goes on to say, “On April 13, 2018, Community Development Department staff documented that you have pumped animal waste into the facility, without an operation permit.”

St. Croix County fined Emerald Sky Dairy $389.50, and according to the letter, “You are hereby notified to appear in the St. Croix County Courthouse on June 27, 2018, at 10:15 a.m. or make a deposit with the St. Croix County Clerk of Court by the same date.”

Emerald Sky Dairy is classified as a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO).

A CAFO is defined as 1,000 animal units or more, which translates into 700 milk cows, 1,000 beef steers, 2,500 pigs that are 55 pounds or larger or 55,000 turkeys. A dairy cow is 1.4 animal units.

Emerald Sky Dairy’s current conditional use permit allows up to 3,400 dairy cows, or 4,760 animal units. An expansion proposed in 2016 would have allowed up to 6,289 dairy cows (or 8,804 animal units).

According to the letter from St. Croix County, the citation does not fulfill the requirement to remediate the situation, and Emerald Sky Dairy was required to remove all of the contaminated soil in the manure storage facility and land, according to the dairy’s current 590 Nutrient Management Plan, by May 9.

Emerald Sky Dairy also was required to contact the Community Development Department 24 hours prior to removing the contaminated soil, and a Community Development staff member was required to be onsite to verify with a project engineer that the contaminated soils were being removed.

The contaminated soil was required to be removed according to the parameters established by St. Croix County before construction on the manure storage facility could continue.

The letter goes on to say that if Emerald Sky Dairy does not resolve the matter, the issue would be referred to the St. Croix County Office of Corporation Counsel for additional legal action, which could include more citations, an injunction and/or more fines that could be issued of up to $1,000 per day per violation.

A manure spill at Emerald Sky Dairy described by representatives of the state Department of Natural Resources as “large” occurred in late 2016 but was not reported to the DNR until March 29, 2017.

According to DNR staff, the majority of the manure spill was contained in a wetland area, downslope from the farm’s waste storage facility. The wetland drains through a ditch and enters a storm water pond about 1,200 feet away, and the storm water pond was impacted by liquid and solid manure. The outlet to the storm water pond was closed to prevent additional impacts to a wetland area downstream.

The DNR has turned the case of the manure spill over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice for review.

Emerald Sky Dairy, formerly known as Emerald Dairy and formerly owned by John Vrieze, was sold to Todd Tuls. The Tuls family also owns large dairies in Nebraska and in Rock County near Janesville.

Review of the manure spill by the Department of Justice is reportedly still pending. [/emember_protected]