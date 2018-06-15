Glenhaven Happenings – 6-30-2018

Glenhaven News

June 9th-June 15th

Entertainment on Saturday afternoon was Dale Martel, everyone who came and watched said he did a great job. Thank you for coming Dale we always enjoy your presence. On Sunday night the Mennonites came to visit us and sing some beautiful hymns to everyone here.

[emember_protected] Monday was morning manicures for the ladies and we had some help from Natasha who came to volunteer her time. In the afternoon we had baking club and the residents wanted to make an eclair cake, which also reminded us of a cream puff.

Forest Immanuel Lutheran Church was here Tuesday morning for church service. Then to follow Steve from Live to be Healthy was here to wake everyone up and have an exercise session with residents and tenants, which all those who attend enjoy. In the afternoon we had a social hour and tasted our dessert that we made on Monday, and talked about when we could make it again.

We started our Wednesday morning out with the ladies getting their hair done down at the beauty shop, they always look so nice when they are done. For the afternoon activity Holy Cross Church came and joined us for Bingo.

On Thursday morning Steve from Live to Be Healthy came, they worked with exercise bands during their session and did a great job. In the afternoon we decided to get together and play a few rounds of dominoes. We try to play this at least once a month because the residents really like it. Afterwards we ended our day relaxing by having some coffee and cookies.

Friday is our popcorn day, so the activity department started their day off making popcorn for everyone. Later in the afternoon we went out to the court yard and sat around to enjoy the weather we were having. After we started getting a little warm we came inside and treated ourselves with some ice cream treats since it is dairy month.

Visitors this week were: Doris Herdahl was visited by Doug and Linda Herdahl and JoAnne Schroeder; Teresa Miller was visited by Bob Miller; Virginia was visited by Alice Tuttle; Mary & Ernie Kiekhoefer were visited by Peggy Raymond and Kay Christianson; Rosella Maes was visted by Marlene Kerr, Janet and Duane Christanson, and Kathy Maes; Carolyn Tuttle was visited Janey and Duane Christanson and Kathy Maes; Delaney Mattison was visited by Brian and Trudy Mattisin.

Upcoming Highlights: 16-Rudy Rudesill. Mailings will be going out for our Father’s Day celebration, which will be June 22nd at 12:30. 24th- Grace Baptist Church 26th- Boyceville Methodist Church and Jane and friends 27th- Bingo with St. John’s 30th- Steve Szydel. [/emember_protected]