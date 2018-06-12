Glenwood City School Board chooses Sally Standaert to fill its vacant seat

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City School Board officially chose Sally Standaert to fill its vacant seat during Monday evening’s regular meeting session.

Standaert, who is a deputy with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, was selected by current board members from a field of four candidates to take the open seat that was created by the resignation of Tryn Gross earlier this spring.

The other applicants for the vacated seat included former Glenwood City educator Bonnie Cronk, recent school board vice president Judy Achterhof (who lost her seat in April's general election) and Danielle Unruh, Development and Product Quality Manager for Third Wave Systems, a software company based in Edina, MN.

The board queried each of the candidates, on a rotating basis, using six prepared questions which took up much of the June 11th meeting’s scheduled hour-long session.

The questions were: 1. What do you view as the number one current strength of the District? What do you see as one high priority for change?, 2. What is your own experience with public education? How will your experience influence your work as a board member?, 3. Would you consider yourself primarily a representative of the community or of the school district?, 4. Share how you approach conflict resolution and consensus building. Provide a specific example., 5. What motivates you?, and 6. Why do you want to be a part of the Glenwood City School Board?

Following the question-and-answer forum, board members were given blank ballot sheets and asked to write the name of their preferred candidate and sign it.

Standaert garnered three of the five board votes with the other two going to Unruh. Board member Lori Klinger was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting.

Following the announcement, Standaert took the oath of office and was immediately seated as the board’s seventh and newest member. Her term will expire at the next election at which time, district voters will select from registered candidates to fill the remainder of the seat’s term.

Superintendent Tim Johnson thanked all four candidates for their interest in the vacant board seat and encouraged them to remain engaged and contemplate a run for the seat in the next election cycle if they so chose.

The board then approved several staffing changes under the consent agenda. Included in the agenda were hiring approvals for Karla Neubauer as a Hilltopper Hangtime substitute, Jake Score for a TOPS summer school contract, Amy Schutz for a summer school contract and the expansion of the district’s 4K program called the “Tiny Topper”.

The resignations of Ron Cipriano as the district’s special education teacher and Gordy Hierlmeier as middle school football and track coach were also accepted during the consent agenda’s approval.

The board also gave its official approval for the purchase of a 2020 Blue Bird All American diesel bus for a cost of $102,850. Superintendent Johnson noted that the 76-passenger bus along with all future bus purchases would come equipped with a 2-camera system. Johnson said the district hoped to take delivery of the new unit before the 2018-19 school year begins but noted Wisconsin Bus Sales could not guarantee delivery by that date.

After a brief closed-door, executive session to discuss personnel matters, the board returned to open session and announced the hiring for several support staff and teaching positions. The board approved Brandi Caress as a special education paraprofessional, Amber Janson for special education paraprofessional and Hilltopper Hangtime, Tryn Gross for the health office assistant, Sarah Rubenzer for Hilltopper Hangtime/Title One, Nicole Miller as an elementary office secretary and district-wide support staff, Rachel Meyer as the new middle school/high school social studies teacher and Amanda Bishop as the new special education teacher.

The board adjourned the meeting and went into its annual retreat to work on strategic planning for the district.

