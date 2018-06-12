Glenwood City Board of Education expels two students

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City Board of Education has expelled two students.

The expulsion hearings were held by the school board May 31 in closed session.

According to a statement from Tim Johnson, district administrator, the two students were expelled until the age of 21 as a result of violations of school rules.

The School District of Glenwood City has offered each student off-campus educational opportunities to help them reach their degree in a timely manner, he said.