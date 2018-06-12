Glenhaven News – 6-12-2018

June 2nd- June 8th

We had Catholic Communion on Sunday starting out the day and later Christ the King came and had church service with the residents.

[emember_protected] Monday morning the ladies gathered around and enjoyed manicures from the activity department. Following manicures we had our monthly resident council meeting where resident got together and discussed what they would like to do for this month, and get ideas for next month’s calendar. Later that day the Baking Club chopped up rhubarb and made strawberry rhubarb jam. They made the delicious jam to enter in the St. Croix County Fair.

It was a very busy morning on Tuesday. For starters the residents woke up and indulged on some waffles with strawberries and whipped cream made by the activity department. Then had church service with Pastor Brad from Trinity Lutheran Church from Boyceville. Thank you for coming this month we always enjoy the presence of your company! Right after church service residents stayed to participate in exercises with Live to be Healthy. In the afternoon Lisa Peterson and her family were here her entertainment. They sang, played piano, and other instruments it was very beautiful and the residents loves their performance. Residents and staff look forward to them coming back soon.

Wednesday morning started off with the ladies going to the beauty shop and getting their hair done. In the afternoon we usually have bingo, but instead the rain let off and we took a couple residents to Glen Hills to try and catch “the big one”. It was a great time we packed a picnic lunch that we enjoyed there, and even caught a couple small bluegills that the residents had a blast reeling in.

Live to be Heathy started our morning off on Thursday. In the afternoon Forest Methodist Church came and joined us for a game of Bingo. Thank you everyone who came and helped us we appreciate it and enjoy your company, we can’t wait to see you back in a few months.

On Friday Father John came for Catholic Mass that was held in our three season porch. Then later in the afternoon the residents enjoyed playing a few rounds of Uno and finishing with solitary that a few of us worked on together.

Visitors this week were: Doris Herdahl was visited by Doug and Linda Herdahl; Teresa Miller was visited by Tom & Mary Miller and Bob Miller; Virginia Engebretson was visited Monty and Judy Bygd and Alice Tuttle; Mary & Ernie Kiekhoefer were visited by Peggy Raymond; Lorraine Blodgett was visited by Earl Blodgett; Rosella Maes was visted by Marlene Kerr.

Upcoming Highlights: 9-Dale Martel music; 10-Menonite Singers; 12 Forest Immanual Church and CT and the Heuts; 13-Bingo with Holy Cross; 16-Rudy Rudesill. Mailings will be going out for our Father’s Day celebration, which will be June 22nd at 12:30. [/emember_protected]