GC FFA honors members at annual awards banquet

GLENWOOD CITY – The Glenwood City Future Farmers of America (FFA) held its 78th annual chapter awards banquet in the high school commons on Monday, May 21, 2018.

FFA members, parents, and guests enjoyed a meal but the highlight of the evening was the many awards given to Glenwood City FFA members, alumni, and community members at the annual banquet.

Degree Awards

Four first-year FFA agricultural students earned Greenhand Degrees and the corresponding bronze pins for the 2017-18 year.

This year’s Greenhand recipients are Lexi Wannemacher, Mae Buttles, Michaela Nyhus and Rodney Cassellius.

To receive the Greenhand Degree, members must have met the following qualifications: 1. Must be enrolled in an Agriculture Education class; 2. Must be familiar with the purpose of FFA; and 3. Demonstrate knowledge of the Creed of the FFA, code of ethics, motto, salute emblem, official dress and important dates; 4. Have satisfactory plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience Program (SAEP). The bronze pins presented to each successful candidate bears the FFA emblem and represents hardness and endurance, qualities it is hoped will carry each member far in the FFA organization.

Chapter FFA Degrees were also conferred upon trio members who have been active in the Glenwood City chapter for up to three years. Receiving the award were Jacob Obermueller, Aiden Voeltz and Dylan Maes.

The Chapter Degree is the highest award a local FFA chapter can bestow upon its members. Recipient requirements are: 1. Must have received the Greenhand Degree; 2. Completed at least two trimesters of Agriculture Education; 3. Must have an occupation experience program; 4. Earned $150.00 by their own efforts in the supervised agricultural experience program; 5. Have participated in at least three local FFA activities; and 6. Have a satisfactory scholastic record. Chapter FFA Degree winners each received silver pins and certificates.

Current chapter vice president, Ashlee Peterson, was presented with this year’s Outstanding FFA member award by advisor Sean Vanderwaal, who pointed out her daily presence in the ag room, a willingness to speak her mind, participation in this year’s speaking contest, the organizer of the PALS program and a greenhouse caretaker as factors in receiving the award.

MS Members Recognized

Discovery Degrees were awarded to five eighth-grade students. They are: Samantha Peterson, Julia Wittmer, Payton Knops, Brenden Booth and Warrick Anderson. To receive the Discovery Degree and FFA member must: 1. Be enrolled in an agricultural class for at least a portion of the school year while in grades seven and eight; 2. Have become a dues-paying member of FFA at local, state and national levels; 3. Participate in a least one local chapter activity outside of scheduled class time; 4. Have knowledge of agriculturally related career, ownership and entrepreneurial opportunities; and 5. Be familiar with the local FFA chapter’s activities.

Sales Awards

This year’s recipients have helped the FFA raise a lot of money which helped members attend many leadership activities throughout the year. Members sold fruit and worked at the football concessions stand. Certificates for the highest fruit sales this year went to Kim Spaeth, Ashlee Peterson and Myah Eliason.

Special Honors/ Recognition

Chapter advisor Sean Vanderwaal and officers recognized and honored several members for their achievements this past year.

Ashlee Peterson and Mae Buttles competed in both the district and sectional speaking contests this past year. Peterson competed in Extemporaneous Speaking and Buttles in the Prepared Speech division.

The chapter also had the honor and privilege of providing area veterans with breakfast prior to the school’s annual Veterans’ Day ceremony in November.

Kaitlin Lee represented the Glenwood City FFA as a member of the State FFA Band at the 2017 State FFA Convention and the Wisconsin State Fair. Lee will also again be representing Glenwood City along with freshman Mae Buttles. The pair will be a part of the State FFA Band at June’s state convention.

It was also announced at the awards banquet that Jim Buttles will be awarded the State FFA Degree during the summer convention. The award is the high state honor that can be bestowed upon a member and recognizes the dedication towards agriculture, the FFA organization, community service and the future of agriculture.

The sapping team of Rodney Cassellius, Isaac Voeltz, Aiden Voeltz, Dylan Maes and Austin Curvello was recognized with special thanks to Eric Klatt for his assistance.

Alumni Scholarships

Glenwood City FFA Alumni member Kaylin Spaeth announced the recipients of this year’s alumni scholarships. Kim Spaeth will receive $1,600 and Jacob Nadeau will get $300.

PALS Team Recognition

The Glenwood City FFA has been promoting agricultural literacy the past few years at the elementary school level through the Partners in Active Learning Support (PALS) Program.

The PALS program led by Ashlee Peterson met monthly with fourth graders and mentored young students about the sciences and business of agriculture.

Peterson also organized and coordinated a Barnyard day that featured animals for elementary students.

Retiring Officers

The 2017-18 retiring FFA officers were also recognized. Outgoing officers were: Kim Spaeth, Ashlee Peterson, Megan Speiser, Isaac Voeltz, Biridiana Leandro-Mendez, Jacob Obermueller and Alexys Curvello. Mr. VanderWaal made the presentations.

New Officers

The installation of the new officers for the upcoming year was one of the last items of business at the annual banquet. The 2018-19 officers are: Ashlee Peterson, president; Morgan Lee, vice president; Mae Buttles, secretary; Alexys Curvello, reporter; Aiden Voeltz, treasurer; Jacob Obermueller, sentinel; and Kaitlin Lee, middle school student advisor.