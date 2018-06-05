Glenwood City’s 2018 graduates awarded over $1 million in scholarships

GLENWOOD CITY — For the past several years, graduating classes at Glenwood City High School have been the recipients of six figure scholarship totals, ranging from $100,000 to close to $300,000 annually.

But this year’s graduating class set a new standard in monetary awards, far surpassing the amount any previous class has earned.

The Class of 2018, it was announced at the senior awards banquet May 24 and printed in an insert in the May 26 graduation program, has been awarded $1,028,782 with 38 of the 51 class members receiving monetary awards.

The lion’s share of the monies came from post secondary sources such as colleges, universities and the GI Bill.

[emember_protected] Bradley Kessler and Jacky Vang received the largest awards with each to receive $130,000 to further their educations through the GI Bill.

Two other graduates – Emily Hill and Biridiana Leandro-Mendez – also received over $100,000 in awards. Leandro-Mendez earned $102,100 with $100,000 from St. Catherine’s University Dean’s ($80,000) and Venture Scholarships ($20,000). Hill received $101,250 with $100,000 also coming from the same pair of awards from St. Catherine’s University – the Dean’s Scholarship ($80,000) and the Venture Scholarship ($20,000).

Melina Schultz received $99,350 including a $96,000 Founders Scholarship from Luther College.

Class valedictorian Makayla O’Brien was awarded a total of $87,500 of which $84,000 came from the Eckerd College (FL) Founders Scholarship.

Jacob Nadeau earned $74,700 with a $72,000 Martin Luther Scholarship awarded by Luther College.

Matthew Bauman received six awards totalling $72,082 including a $58,032 competitive Scholarship from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology and a $12,000 Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship.

Emma Scholler also tallied a large sum of $55,400 – much of which, $52,000, will come from the JFK Scholarship at St. Norbert College.

Class co-salutatorians Mariah Voeltz and Elizabeth Wink were awarded $29,650 and $18,700 respectively. Voeltz’ largest sum was a $27,000 award from St. Thomas University while Wink earned the Wisconsin State Academic Excellence Scholarship for $9,000 ($2,250 annually for four years) and a $7,500 Kemper K. Knapp Scholarship from UW-Madison.

The Russell Meyer Scholarship fund benefited 13 graduates this year, with each receiving $1,250.

A complete list of scholarship recipients and their respective awards follow:

Matthew J. Bauman: GC Band Booster Scholarship $150; GC Parent Teacher Connection Scholarship $400; Konder Family Cross County Scholarship $250; Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship $12,000; New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology – Competitive Scholarship $58,032; Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250.

Connor D. Cook: Bill Ullom Memorial Scholarship $500; Equity Western Livestock Assoc. Scholarship $300; GC Vet Clinic Scholarship $300; Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources.

Austin R. Curvello: Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources.

Corrie E. Gifford: Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250; George Johnston Memorial Scholarship $250.

Emily E. Hill: Farmington Mutual Insurance, Tom & Nancy Stack, Agents $500; George Johnston Memorial Scholarship $250; Miss Glenwood City Scholarship $500; St. Catherine’s University – Venture Scholarship $20,000; St. Catherine’s University – Dean’s Scholarship $80,000.

Peter D. Hill: 10 Varsity Letter Winner Award, GC Basketball Scholarship $200; Hiawatha National Bank – Ag Scholarship $500; Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship $250; Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250; UW-Stevens Point– Arthur W. Mueller Jr. CNR Scholarship $1,000

Emma P. Hindes: George Johnston Memorial Scholarship $250; Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250.

Alexandria P. Holldorf: Curry Ainsworth Scholarship $200.

Marcus J. Hurtgen: Blackhawk Hockey Assoc. Scholarship $500; GC Area USBC Assoc. $300; Technical Excellence Scholarship $2,250 for up to 3 years; Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College – Chippewa Valley Model A Club Scholarship $250; Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College – River City Rods Scholarship $300.

Stephanie H. Johnson: Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Transportation, Distribution & Logistics.

Ethan E. Kahler: GC Band Booster Scholarship $150; Matson Miller Post #330 & Auxiliary of Wilson Scholarship $500; Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250; University of Wisconsin-Stout –Chancellor’s Scholarship $3,000.

Bradley Kessler: GI Bill $130,000

Jenesa D. Klinger: 10 Varsity Letter Winner Award; Chuck Rasmussen “Captain’s” Scholarship $500; Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award; GC Area USBC Assoc. $300; GC Basketball Scholarship $200; GC Volleyball Club Scholarship $200; National Honor Society Scholarship $200; Topper Partnership Foundation Scholarship $550; Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250.

Jacob J. Kopacz: 10 Varsity Letter Winner Award; WIAA Scholar Athlete Nominee.

Cortney J. Lawson: GC Volleyball Club Scholarship $200; Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Hospitality, Lodging & Tourism.

Biridiana Leandro-Mendez: Brenda Cassellius-Wink Scholarship $500; George Johnston Memorial Scholarship $250; GC Volleyball Club Scholarship $200; GC Wrestling Scholarship $400; Kay Logghe Inspirational Scholarship $500; Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship $250; St. Catherine’s University – Dean’s Scholarship $80,000; St. Catherine’s University – Venture Scholarship $20,000

Taylor J. McDaniel: Mayo Health Center – Red Cedar Scholarship $500; Nelson Defense Group Art Scholarship $500

Jacob G. Nadeau: 10 Varsity letter Winner Award; Chuck Rasmussen “Captain’s” Scholarship $500; Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award; GC Co-op Trust Scholarship $250; GC FFA Alumni Scholarship $300; GC Wrestling Scholarship $400; Hiawatha National Bank – Business Scholarship $500; Konder Family Cross Country Scholarship $250; Luther College – Martin Luther Award $72,000; Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship $250; St. John the Baptist Knights of Columbus Scholarship $250.

Julia R. Nerby: GC Fire Assoc. Scholarship $250.

Makayla J. O’Brien: Career & Technical Education Scholarship $250; Eckerd College Founders Scholarship $84,000; GC Basketball Scholarship $250; Glen Hills Lions Club Scholarship $500; Konder Family Cross Country Scholarship $250; Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250; St. Croix Electric Co-op Scholarship $1,000.

Spencer W. Oehlke: Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship $100; Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250

Emma J. Scholler: Glen Hills Lions Club Scholarship $500; Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship $100; Katherine Gross-Wood Memorial Scholarship $300; Konder Family Cross Country Scholarship $250; Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship $250; Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250; St. Norbert College – JFK Scholarship $52,000; Summit 58 School Store Scholarship $250; Tim O’Meara Memorial Scholarship $500.

Collin J. Schone: Glen Hills Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship $100; Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship $250; Ridge Runner Snowmobile Club Scholarship $150.

Melina R. Schultz: GC Band Booster Scholarship $150; GC Volleyball Club Scholarship $200; George Johnston Memorial Scholarship $250; Glenhaven Inc. Scholarship $500; Luther College – Cross Family Fund for Excellence in Nursing Scholarship $1,000; Luther College – Founders Scholarship $96,000; Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250.

Riley N. Schutz: GC Basketball Scholarship $200; Glen Hill Tuesday Night Ladies Golf League Scholarship $100

Daimen R. Shaleen: North Dakota State University – Provost Award $6,000; North Dakota State University– Scott Lindsey Lamont Scholarship $1,000.

Kristina M. Sina: Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250.

Kimberly J. Spaeth: Brenda Cassellius-Wink Scholarship $500; Compeer Financial Scholarship $1,000; GC FFA Alumni Scholarship $1,600; George Johnston Memorial Scholarship $250; St. Croix Electric Cooperative Scholarship $500; Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Health Science

Megan E. Speiser: GC Class of 1950 Scholarship $500; Konder Family Cross County Scholarship $250; Principal Recognition Award $250

Carson R. Strong: 10 Varsity Letter Winner Award; GC Wrestling Scholarship $400; Lane Berenschot American Family; Insurance Scholarship $250; Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship $250.

Quinn D. Taylor: AnnMarie Foundation Scholarship $2,000; GC Basketball Scholarship $200.

Jacky TS Vang: GI Bill $130,000.

Isaac W. Voeltz: Jerry Hoffman Memorial Scholarship $1,000; Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Hospitality, Lodging & Tourism

Mariah J. Voeltz: 10 Varsity Letter Winner Award, GC Basketball Scholarship $200; GC Volleyball Club Scholarship $200; George Johnston Memorial Scholarship $250; Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship $250; Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250; St. Thomas University – St. Thomas Award $27,500

Owen N. Wagner: 10 Varsity Letter Winner Award, GC Basketball Scholarship $200; Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship $250; Ridge Runner Snowmobile Club Scholarship $150; St. John the Baptist Council of Catholic Women Scholarship $200; WEAC Region 1-GC Teachers’ Assoc. $250

Elizabeth L. Wink: Academic Excellence Scholarship $2,250 for up to 4 years; Konder Family Cross County Scholarship $250; Phil Ottney Memorial Scholarship $250; Russell Meyer Scholarship $1,250; St. John the Baptist Council of Catholic Women Scholarship $200; St. John the Baptist Knights of Columbus Scholarship $250; University of Wisconsin-Madison – Kemper K. Knapp Scholarship $7,500; WIAA Scholar Athlete Nominee.

Jacob M. Wulff: Dorothy Kuhn Memorial Scholarship $300; Matson Miller Post #330 & Auxiliary of Wilson $500; Youth Apprenticeship Certificate in Hospitality, Lodging & Tourism.

Special Senior Awards

Agriculture Department Award: Isaac Voeltz

Art Department Award: Andi Britton

Band Department Award: Melina Schultz

Business Department Award: Makayla O’Brien

Choral Department Award: Elizabeth Wink

English Department Award: Emma Hindes, Jacky Vang

Family & Consumer Science Department Award: Emma Scholler

Math Department Award: Mariah Voeltz

Physical Education Department Award: Makayla O’Brien, Kyle Myers

Science Department Award: Elizabeth Wink

Social Studies Department Award: Jacob Wulff

Spanish Department Award: Corrie Gifford

Technology Department Award: Marcus Hurtgen, Ethan Kahler [/emember_protected]