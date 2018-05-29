Kenefick, Taylor, Kopacz Regional Track Champs

By Missy Klatt

FREDERIC – Boyceville’s Brandon Kenefick and Glenwood City’s Quinn Taylor and Jake Kopacz took home individual titles as they competed at the Regional Track meet on Monday, May 21st that was held in Frederic. Kenefick won the pole vault competition with a height of 12’. Taylor took first in the Triple jump with a jump of 38’8.75” and Kopacz ran an 11.33 to capture the 100m dash title.

The Glenwood Hilltoppers also brought home first place titles in the boys 4x100m and 4x200m relays. Kopacz, Carson Strong, Darian Multhauf and Jake Nelson make up both of these relays.

[emember_protected]

Bulldogs

The Bulldogs will be moving on in three other events. Megan Hintzman captured fourth place in the pole vault. Paulina Wienke took fourth in the discus and the boys’ 4x800m relay consisting of Rian and Nathan Corr, Cade Kelfstad and Steven Rasmussen, also placed fourth to advance to sectionals.

Boyceville coach, Corey Day stated “the boys 4×800 mixed up their order and ran their fastest time to qualify with the 4th spot. The strategy worked and they beat a team that had beat us in previous weeks. We put our most inexperienced runner first so he had people to pace with and he did not get caught running alone.”

Day admits, “It was not our best night for throws. These girls worked so hard it is hard knowing that they will not compete together at the sectional.” Wienke was fifth in the shot put and Haley Wold finished in fifth place in the discus.

Coach Day concludes by saying “Overall it was a good day, but it is hard to for those 5th places. Joelyn Wilson in the 100m, Nathan Corr in the 3200M, Haley Wold in the discus, Paulina Wienke in the shot put, and Lauryn Dominick in the 800M. For the seniors not making it on it is been a great journey and I hope they continue to strive for greatness.”

Hilltoppers

Besides the above mentioned winners, the Hilltoppers will be sending 10 indviduals and three more relay teams to sectionals. For the boys, it’s a group of seniors that will be going on to sectionals. Ethan Kahler qualified in both the 110m hurdles and the 300m hurdles, placing second and third respectively. Pete Hill leapt to second place in the high jump while Darian Multhauf was second in the 800m. Matthew Bauman grabbed a fourth place finish in the triple jump while Jake Nelson was fourth in the 200m.

The Topper girls will be sending three of their relay teams on to sectionals, all placing second to Shell Lake who were overall regional champs just ahead of the Hilltoppers. The 4x100m team consists of freshman Bella Rassbach, Kristin Dayton, Marie Garcia and sophomore Bethany Ullom. The 4x400m team is made up of a mix of freshman; Rassbach and Kinzie Strong and seniors; Liz Wink and Megan Speiser. The 4x800m team has the most experienced runners with seniors; Wink, Speiser, Makayla O’Brien and freshman Gabby Moede.

Freshman, Bella Rassbach also took second in the long jump and third in the 100m dash to move on to sectionals. Wink and Speiser will move on in the 400m, placing second and fourth respectively and O’Brien grabbed the fourth place spot in the 800m. Junior Hanna Strehlo will be advancing to sectionals after placing third in the 100m hurdles.

“I felt Frederic regional was one of the stronger regionals this year. Our relays did great and we had some very strong individual events. I was very pleased with our performance,” stated Hilltopper head coach, Rick Tiberg.

RESULTS

GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 100m: 3. Rassbach 13.69 GC, 9. Bauman 14.84 GC, 14. Schmidt 15.43 GC, 19. Pedersteun 18.02 Boyceville, 20. Hessler 18.26 Boyceville. 200m: 5. Peskar 30.16 GC, 7. Eliason 31.30 GC, 9. Schmidt 32.48 GC, 14. Pedersteun 38.59 Boyceville, 16. Hessler 40.56. 400m: 2. Wink 1:03.36 GC, 4. Speiser 1:06.19 GC, 10. Voelker 1:15.64 Boyceville. 800m: 4. O’Brien 2:47.15 GC, 6. Dominick 2:49.27 Boyceville, 7. Moede 2:51.31 GC. 1600m: 5. Moede 6:17.72. 100m hurdles: 3. Strehlo 18.06 GC, 11. Wannemacher 20.99 GC. 300m hurdles: 5. Wannemacher 56.20 GC, 6. Becker 56.47 Boyceville, 8. Strehlo 57.96 GC. 4x100m relay: 2. GC 53.63, 8. Boyceville 57.88. 4x200m relay: 7. GC 2:00.86. 4x400m relay: 2. GC 4:24.61, 5. Boyceville 4:51.91. 4x800m relay: 2. GC 10:58.98. High jump: 7. Dinkel 4-04 GC, 8. Eliason 4-02 GC. Pole vault: 4. Hintzman 8-00 Boyceville, 9. Bauman 6-06 GC. Long jump: 2. Rassbach 14-07.75 GC, 10. Wilson 12-03.25 Boyceville. Triple jump: 5. Dayton 30-01.75 GC, 6. Quinn 29-05 GC, 11. Leslie 25-05.5 Boyceville. Shot put: 5. Wienke 31-10.5 Boyceville, 6. Mendez 31-04 GC, 8. Windsor 31-00.25 Boyceville, 11. Wold 29-07. Discus: 4. Wienke 103-05 Boyceville, 5. Wold 95-07 Boyceville, 8. Chilson 88-01 Boyceville, 11. Mendez 81-08 GC, 22. Hager 57-03.

GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES: 1. Shell Lake 183.5, 2. Glenwood City 97.5, 3. Webster 75, 4. Frederic/Luck 65, 5. Clear Lake 63.5, 6. Unity 54.5, 7. Siren 44, 8. Prairie Farm 38, 9. Boyceville 35, 9. Turtle/Lake Clayton 35.

BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 100m: 1. Kopacz 11.33 GC, 12. Raska 12.6 GC, 21. Owen 14.15 Boyceville, 23. Hazelton 14.83 Boyceville. 200m: 4. Nelson 23.65 GC, 10. Wagner 26.10 GC, 12. Best 26.60 Boyceville, 13. Raska 26.90 GC, 16. Volk 28.09 Boyceville. 400m: 7. Grant 57.28 GC, 12. Watson 1:02.85 GC. 800m: 2. Multhauf 2:10.10 GC, 6. Bauman 2:22.84 GC, 7. Eggert 2:23.21 GC, 15. N. Chich 2:36.22 Boyceville, 19. Kapsner 2:46.88 Boyceville.1600m: 8. Ferg 5:28.37 Boyceville, 9. Simmons 5:29.64 GC, 13. S. Chich 6:00.55 Boyceville, 14. Kapsner 6:01.96 Boyceville. 3200m: 5. N. Corr 11:13.31 Boyceville, 7. Rasmussen 11:39.75 Boyceville, 9. Ferg 12:26.15 Boyceville, 13. Meyers 14:30.84 GC. 110m hurdles: 2. Kahler 16.81 GC, 8. Hill 18.47 GC. 300m hurdles: 3. Kahler 43.49 GC, 9. Hill 46.57 GC, 11. Lombardo 47.59 Boyceville, 12. Wedland 49.80 Boyceville. 4x100m relay: 1. GC 44.62, 9. Boyceville 59.98. 4x200m relay: 1. GC 1:33.49. 4x400m relay: 5. GC 4:02.18, 6. Boyceville 4:03.63. 4x800m relay: 4. Boyceville 9:29.08, 5. GC 9:32.10. High jump: 2. Hill 5-06 GC, 6. Watson 4-10 GC. Pole vault: 1. Kenefick 12-00 Boyceville, 5. Wagner 10-06 GC. Long jump: 6. Taylor 17-10.25 GC, 7. Multhauf 17-08.5 GC, 15. Grant 14-10.75 GC. Triple jump: 1. Taylor 38-08.75 GC, 4. Bauman 35-01 GC. Shot put: 6. Kopacz 42-09.25 GC, 19. Klatt 29-02.25 GC, 23. Waller 26-04.75 Boyceville, Anderson 25-07.50 Boyceville. Discus: 13. Klatt 81-08 GC, 19. Anderson 64-11 Boyceville.

BOYS’ TEAM SCORES: 1. Webster 126, 2. Unity 121.5, 3. Glenwood City 110, 4. Clear Lake 74, 5. Siren 68, 6. Turtle Lake/ Clayton 65.5, 7. Frederic/Luck 62.5, 8. Shell Lake 38.50, 9. Boyceville 25, 10. Prairie Farm 7. [/emember_protected]