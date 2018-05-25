Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie awards six scholarships

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Six graduating seniors from area high schools recently received $500 scholarships from Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie:

• Boyceville: McKenna Weber will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing.

• Durand: Jakob Anibas will attend the University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in biology.

• Elmwood: Katherine Todd will attend Illinois State University to pursue a degree in psychology.

• Glenwood City: Taylor McDaniel will attend Bemidji State University to pursue a degree in nursing.

• Menomonie: Suzanne Mason will attend the University of Iowa to pursue a degree in biology.

• Spring Valley: Tyler Leach will attend Marquette University to pursue a degree in pre-health/physical therapy.

