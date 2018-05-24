GC Senior Center Intergenerational Essay Winners

ESSAY WINNERS — Winners of the Glenwood City Senior Center Board’s annual Intergenerational Essay Contest were awarded certificates and cash prizes last Thursday, May 17. The essay contest is open to all fifth graders at the Glenwood City Elementary. Pictured are the authors of the winning essays for boys and girls. From left to right are: Andrew Blaser (2nd), Mitchell McGee (1st), Evan Hojem (3rd), Senior Board President Alfred Schrank, Jenna McCarthy (1st), Kylie Ohman (3rd) and Morgan Blaser (2nd). The essays were judged by the 7-member senior center board with first place winners receiving $10, second was awared $7 and third place finishers took home $5. All participants received a dollar and some snacks. —photo by Shawn DeWitt