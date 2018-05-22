Unruh appointed to City Council

The Glenwood City Common Council Monday night appointed Robert Unruh as a member of the city’s governing body. He will serve as an alderperson until the next general election in April of next year.

Unruh is filling the seat left open by the resignation of Peter Gaustad.

The Council had asked for a letter from any person that was interested in serving on the council a month ago, and they received five letters from interested citizens of the city.

Other people that showed an interest in serving on the council were Jessica Olson, Austin Sandow, William Mitch and Mike Barstad.

Council member Nancy Hover announced at the meeting that she has sold her home on Pine Street and will be moving away from the city. She gave no time of her move but indicated that she would be leaving her seat on the council. She noted that there was a good list of candidates left that could be looked at to fill her seat.