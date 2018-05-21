JAM Service Project

GLENWOOD CITY – For the second year in a row the JAM (Jesus and Music) group from Holy Cross Lutheran Church has done a service project to help out the City of Glenwood City.

After contacting, Shari Rosenow, the city clerk for an appropriate project for youth grades 1-6, the youth were ready to work. This year's project was to spread mulch around the trees at Hinman Park. The youth did a great job spreading mulch in 80 plus degree heat to make the park look nice for the summer. Rosenow spoke to the youth before time thanking them for their help and stating that the city really appreciated volunteers like them.