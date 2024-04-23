Voters approve Downing to exceed Levy limit by 60%

Voters in Downing approved a referendum to exceed their levy limit to allow for road repair/maintenance and operation cost.

By state law the village could only levy some $39,068.74 for village purposes and at the April election the village received voter approval to add some $20,000 to the levy for the next six years for road projects.

According to Jennifer Lagerstrom, Village Clerk, the vote count was 44 yes and 18 no. The new levy will be $53,709.