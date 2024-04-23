GLENWOOD CITY LIBRARY NEWS 4-24-24

The winds of change are blowing through the library as summer approaches! From May 20th, get ready for new summer hours: Monday 12-7:30, Tuesday – Wednesday 10-6, Thursday 10-7:30, Friday 10-5, and a snooze on Saturdays. Also, no more Monday Craft Nights from May 13 until September. But fear not, Summer Reading kicks off on June 10, bringing a wave of bookish fun your way!

Special Event-

Book Exchange Party – May 23, 6:00 p.m. Kindly bring a wrapped book for the exchange. Upon registration, you will receive a bookplate to place inside your book. The event will feature games, door prizes, hors d’oeuvres, and refreshments. Please RSVP by calling or signing up online. https://forms.office.com/r/gv8HnGipAa

This event is available to all adult attendees, free of charge.

Monday Craft Night – Monday’s from 4:00-6:00. Our Monday Craft Night is open to all ages. If you are unable to attend and would like to try these projects at home please call and we will be happy to give you the recipe/instructions. These are free events, pictures might be taken during the craft for our Facebook Page, and children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult.

• May 6 – You create your own picture – This will be our last Monday Craft Night for the summer. We will start up again when school starts.

Peter Rabbit’s Storytime – Every Friday – 10:00-11:00

Afternoon Book Club – Meets on the First Monday’s of the Month at 12:30 in the library. Call today and reserve your copy.

• May 6 – The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris

• June 3 – Dewy: The Small-Town Library Cat Who Touched the World by Vicki Myron

• July 1 – All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

Friends of the Library Book Club – Meets every 4th Monday of the Month at 7:00. Call today to reserve your copy.

• May 20 – Horse by Geraldine Brooks

• June 24 – The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey

• July 22 – Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly

St. Croix Traveling Book Club – Join friends from around St. Croix County! Each month a different library is hosting a book discussion at one of their local restaurants. Dinner is at 6:00 and book discussion starts at 6:30.

• May 16 | Barn Board; 517 Cherry LN Roberts WI | Midnight Library by Matt Haig

• June 20 | Hammond Community Library | Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

• July 18 | Deer’s Bar; 210 Main St. N Deer Park | Year One by Nora Roberts

• August 15 | Phoenix Bar & Grill; 2095 10th Ave Baldwin WI | Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.

Other News:

• If you would like to sign up for our online Newsletter please sign up online, or contact us by phone, email, or messenger.

• Watch the City’s sign for our events

• Check out our Facebook Page and our Website, www.glenwoodcitylibrary.org for upcoming events.

• If you have a program request please give Rochel a call at 715-265-7443.