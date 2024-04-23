Bulldog thinclads compete in Colfax Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

COLFAX — At the Colfax Track and Field Meet held last Thursday, April 18, the Boyceville boys’ team placed third out of ten teams with 47 points while the girls placed seventh with a score of 12. Bloomer won the girls competition with 81 points and the Elk Mound boys won with 65 points.

Senior Caden Wold took first in three events. In the 100 meter dash he won with a time of 11.16 seconds. His winning long jump measured 21 feet 10 inches which was nearly a full foot further than the second-place finisher. In the triple jump, Wold placed first by more than 2 feet with a leap of 42 feet 9.5 inches.

Wold was second in the 200 meter dash coming in just a fraction of a second behind fellow senior and teammate JJ Kurschner who ran the race in 23 seconds. Another first-place finisher was Peter Wheeldon in the 400 meter run with a time of 53.6 seconds.

Other bulldog boys that added to the teams’ score were sophomore Jon Madison who placed fourth in the 200 meter run with a time of 25.97 seconds and seventh in the 400 meter run coming in at 59.66 seconds.

Junior Mark Knops placed third in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet 2 inches and eighth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5 minutes and 35.51 seconds.

Freshmen Liam Moore-Girard and Isaiah Romero also scored some points for the team.

Moore-Girard placed second in discus with a throw of 110’ 8” and fifth in shot put with a throw of 35 feet 3.75 inches. He also earned sixth place in the pole vault with a leap of 7 feet 6 inches.

Romero cleared 5 feet 6 inches in high jump which was good for third place. He also placed seventh in discus with a throw of 100 feet 7 inches.

Two of the teams’ relay teams also scored some points. In the 4×400, JJ Kurschner, Jon Madison, Aidan Madison and Peter Wheeldon ran the race in 4:04.52 which earned them fourth place. The 4×800 team placed sixth with a time of 11 minutes 59.64 seconds. Team members were Peter Wheeldon, Aidan Madison, Mark Knops and Forest Bettendorf.

In the girls’ competition, sophomore Halle Tonn was the top point scorer placing in three events. With a vault of 8 feet 3 inches she placed second in the pole vault. In her running events, Tonn placed fifth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.8 seconds and eighth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 30.12 seconds.

Sophomore Brylee Stevens earned third place in the pole vault with a jump of 7 feet 6 inches.

The girls’ 4×800 relay team also placed third with a time of 11 minutes 38.61 seconds. Team members were Ashlyn Maska, Elliana Kietzer, Jaden Stevens and Ellie Engeman.

Coming in fourth place was the ladies 4×400 relay team. Ellie Engeman, Elliana Kietzer, Kylee Schlough and Sydney Larson ran the race in 5 minutes .10 seconds.

Fifth-place finishers included senior Jaden Stevens in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:09.37 and freshman Sydney Larson in the triple jump with a leap of 29 feet 8.75 inches. Sydney also placed sixth in the 300 meter hurdles coming in at 59.75 seconds.

In the mile run, freshman Ellie Engeman took sixth and sophomore Ashlyn Maska took seventh. Their times were 6 minutes 23.73 seconds and 6 minutes 32.31 seconds, respectively.

Boyceville Boys’ Results

100m: 1. Caden Wold, 11.16; 30. Jeremy Keating, 15.5; 200m: 1. JJ Kurschner, 23; 2. Caden Wold, 23.15; 4. Jon Madison, 25.97; 400m: 1. Peter Wheeldon, 53.6; 7. Jon Madison, 59.66; 9. Devon Lee, 1:00.89; 1,600m: 8. Mark Knops, 5:34.51; 13. Forest Bettendorf, 6:09.02; 4×400 Relay: 4. JJ Kurschner, Jon Madison, Aidan Madison, Peter Wheeldon, 4:04.52; 4×800 Relay: 6. Peter Wheeldon, Aidan Madison, Mark Knopps, Forest Bettendorf, 11.59.64; Shot Put: 3. Mark Knops, 36’ 2”; 5. Liam Moore-Girard, 35’ 3.75”; 13. Parker Coombs, 30’ 1.75”; Discus: 2. Liam Moore-Girard, 110’ 8”; 7. Isaiah Romero, 100’ 7”; 15. Devon Lee, 86’ 4”; 17. Jonathan Frett, 78’ 2”; High Jump: 3. Isaiah Romero, 5’ 6”; Pole Vault: 6. Lian Moore-Girard, 7’ 6”; Long Jump: 1. Caden Wold, 21’ 10”; 23. Forest Bettendorf, 11’ 4.5”; 25. Jeremy Keating, 8’ 10”; Triple Jump: 1. Caden Wold, 42’ 9.5”; 9. Devon Lee, 33’ 2”; 10. Isaiah Romero, 32’ 10.5”.

Boyceville Girls’ Results

100m: 5. Halle Tonn, 13.8; 17. Brylee Stevens, 15.32; 23. Lexi Cole, 15.99; 200m: 8. Halle Tonn, 30.12; 12. Kylee Schlough, 31.51; 400m: 5. Jaden Stevens, 1:09.37; 1600 m: 6. Ellie Engeman, 6:23.73; 7. Ashlyn Maska, 6:32.31; 16. Layla Score, 7:54.32; 100m Hurdles: 9. Avery Iverson, 21.72; 300m Hurdles: 6. Sydney Larson, 59.75; 4×100 Relay: 9. Lexi Cole, Ashley Prestrud, Sara Bauer, Isabelle Konsti, 1:04; 4×200 Relay: 7. Avery Iverson, Brylee Stevens, Kylee Schlough, Sydney Larson, 2:09.47; 4×400 Relay: 4. Ellie Engeman, Elliana Kietzer, Kylee Schlough, Sydney Larson, 5:00.10; 4×800 Relay: 3. Ashlyn Maska, Elliana Kietzer, Jaden Stevens, Ellie Engeman, 11:38.61; Shot Put: 10. Sara Bauer, 23’ 11.25”; 19. Isabelle Konsti, 21’ 6”; 26. Ashley Prestrud, 17’ 6”; Discus: 13. Isabelle Konsti, 70’ 5”; 22. Sara Bauer, 53’ 7”; 23. Ashley Prestrud, 53’ 1”; High Jump: 14. Lucy Wheeldon, 4’ 4”; Pole Vault: 2. Halle Tonn, 8’; 3. Brylee Stevens, 7’ 6”; Long Jump: 15. Kylee Schlough, 13’ 5.5”; 20. Elliana Kietzer, 12’ 3.5”; 22. Lexi Cole, 11’ 10.25”; 23. Jaden Stevens, 11’ 8.5”; Triple Jump: 5. Sydney Larson, 29’ 8.75”; 11. Layla Score, 26’; 12. Brylee Stevens, 25’ 10.5”.