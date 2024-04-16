SCC Emergency Management seeking input from residents

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that St. Croix County Emergency Management is inviting comment and input from residents, businesses, area organizations, and communities regarding the draft St. Croix County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, 2024-2029 and any needed projects to reduce or eliminate hazard risks to residents and property.

St. Croix County has recently completed a draft update of the County’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is a pre-requisite for certain FEMA grant funding. Hazard mitigation actions are essential to creating a disaster-resilient community and breaking the disaster cycle of damage, reconstruction, and repeated damage, thus saving taxpayer dollars. Example mitigation activities include emergency storm shelter (safe rooms), not building in flood prone areas, and burying power lines in areas prone to outages.

A copy of the draft plan is available for review at the County Emergency Management offices in the County Government Center at 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin, or is available for download at: https://www.wcwrpc.org/hazard-mitigation-planning

The public is invited to provide comments as the draft plan is finalized. Comments may be submitted online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCCoHazMit through May 10, 2024. Any questions or written comments on the draft plan may also be directed to Natasha Brunell, St. Croix County Emergency Management, at Natasha.Brunell@sccwi.gov.