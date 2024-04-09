Safety improvement project on WIS 128 just north of I-94 to start

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $45,959 contract with prime contractor Mattison Contractors, Inc. of Knapp for a safety improvement project on northbound WIS 128 just north of the westbound I-94 entrance and exit ramps southwest of Wilson in St. Croix County. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, April 15.

To prevent illegal U-turns and reduce crashes from southbound WIS 128 traffic exiting at the south entrance to a convenience store, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will:

• Reconstruct the south entrance to the convenience store from northbound WIS 128 to allow only right-turning motorists to enter there.

• All exiting traffic from the business will be directed to use the store’s northern driveway.

During construction, WIS 128 will remain open to traffic, but the south entrance to the store will be closed until work is completed.

Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of April, but the project’s start and completion dates are weather dependent.

