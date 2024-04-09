Four incumbent Dunn County Board supervisors replaced by challengers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R.Ralph

MENOMONIE — Of the 29 supervisory districts on the Dunn County Board, 13 districts had two candidates for the April 2 election, and four incumbent supervisors were replaced by challengers.

Districts 2, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 18, 21, 24, 25 and 28 all had two candidates.

Incumbent for District 6, Jim Zons, lost to challenger Dustin Shackleton.

Incumbent for District 10, Pilar Gerasimo, lost to challenger Donald Gjeston.

Incumbent for District 11, Korlee Witzel, lost to challenger Michelle Bachand.

Incumbent for District 28, Tim Lienau, lost to challenger to Gordon Wolf.

Incumbents Patrick Breslin, Luke Wilsey, Thomas Quinn, Monica Berrier, Barbara Lyon, Diane L. Morehouse, Randy Prochnow and Tom Gilbert all retained their supervisory seats against their challengers.

The vote totals are considered unofficial until the Board of Canvassers has certified the election results.

Dunn County has a total of 23,458 registered voters, and there were 8,046 votes cast, representing 34 percent of the registered voters who cast a ballot on April 2.

District 20, which covers Ward 8 in Menomonie on the southwestern side of the city, was listed on the county clerk’s website as having no candidate for the April 2 election.

Write-in candidate Carol Larkin received 6 votes April 2 for District 20 and Spencer Berndt received 31 votes.

Regarding the unofficial vote totals reported by the Dunn County clerk on the clerk’s website, it is not clear whether Berndt was an official write-in candidate.

The link on the county clerk’s website for the write-in candidates has consistently returned a 404/“page not found” error.

Under state law, in order for write-in votes to count, the write-in candidate must register with the municipal clerk as a write-in candidate by the Friday before the election.

Hilary Robinson, the Dunn County Board supervisor who was representing District 20, filed a notification of non-candidacy in December.

In addition to Robinson, Brian Johnson of Colfax, District 1, filed a notification of non-candidacy in late November, and Sean Breslin of Menomonie, District 18, filed a notification of non-candidacy in December.

Two candidates

Here are the unofficial results for the Dunn County Board supervisory districts with two candidates:

• District 2 includes the Town of Sheridan, the Town of New Haven, and the northern three-quarters of the Town of Tiffany. Patrick Breslin of Downing, the incumbent for District 2, received 239 votes, while challenger Heather Seburn of Prairie Farm received 155 votes.

• District 6 includes the southern two-thirds of the Town of Tainter northeast, east and south of Tainter Lake and the western one-third of the Town of Colfax. Incumbent Jim Zons of Colfax received 140 votes, and challenger Dustin Shackleton of Menomonie received 185 votes.

• District 8 includes the majority of the Town of Sherman, except for a narrow pie-shaped section in the southwest corner as well as part of the Town of Tainter. Incumbent Luke Wilsey of Menomonie received 269 votes, and challenger Daniel J. Baldus received 183 votes.

• District 9 includes the Village of Downing, the Town of Stanton and a pie-shaped wedge out of the Town of Sherman on the west side. Incumbent Thomas Quinn of Downing received 198 votes while challenger Karl Hackbarth of Knapp received 191 votes.

• District 10 covers the Town of Lucas, the northern one-third of the Town of Weston and the southwest corner of the Town of Menomonie. Michael Rogers, who served as the supervisor for District 10 for a number of years, died on August 25, 2023. Pilar Gerasimo of Menomonie was appointed to serve out Rogers’ term. Gerasimo received 118 votes, and challenger Donald Gjeston of Knapp received 152 votes.

• District 11 includes the Town of Menomonie south of Menomonie and part of the Town of Red Cedar south of Menomonie. Incumbent Korlee Witzel of Menomonie received 131 votes, and challenger Michelle Bachand of Menomonie received 142 votes.

• District 13 covers Ward 1 in the City of Menomonie. Incumbent Monica Berrier of Menomonie received 157 votes, and challenger Scott Parker of Menomonie received 116 votes.

• District 15 covers Ward 3 on the northwest side of Menomonie. Donald Kuether, who represented District 15 for many years, died on October 28, 2023. Barbara Lyon was subsequently appointed to the District 15 position. Lyon received 144 votes, and challenger Michael Werner of Menomonie received 70 votes.

• District 18 covers Ward 6 in the City of Menomonie on the southwest corner of the city. Sheila Stori, who previously served on the Dunn County Board until April of 2022, was on the ballot and received 156 votes, and Jim Uhlir of Menomonie received 81 votes.

• District 21 covers Ward 9 in the City of Menomonie in the southeast corner. Incumbent Diane L. Morehouse of Menomonie received 156 votes, and challenger Laurie J. Christianson of Menomonie received 88 votes.

• District 24 covers most of the Town of Red Cedar and includes Cedar Falls. Incumbent Randy Prochnow of Menomonie received 191 votes, and challenger Ryan Martin of Menomonie received 82 votes.

• District 25 includes a section in the middle of the Town of Elk Mound as well as the Village of Elk Mound. Incumbent Tom Gilbert of Elk Mound received 118 votes, and challenger Sue Suechting of Elk Mound received 99 votes.

• District 28 includes a little more than half of the eastern part of the Town of Dunn, including Downsville. Incumbent Tim Lienau of Menomonie received 143 votes, and challenger Gordon Wolf of Menomonie received 147 votes.

Incumbents

The following supervisory districts on the Dunn County Board had one candidate in the April 2 election. There are 15 incumbents and one newcomer. Here are the unofficial election results:

• Timothy A. Lauffer of Colfax received 254 votes for District 1, which includes the Town of Sand Creek, the Town of Wilson, and about three-quarters of the Town of Grant. There was only candidate for District 1 because incumbent Brian Johnson filed a notification of non-candidacy, and no other candidates filed nomination papers for the ballot except Lauffer.

• Incumbent Vaughn Hedlund of Boyceville received 286 votes for District 3, which includes the southern one-third of the Town of Hay River, a portion of Hay River north of Wheeler and the southern one-third of the Town of Tiffany west to Downing as well as the Village of Boyceville.

• Incumbent Ronald P. Score received 201 votes for District 4, which covers the northern one-quarter of the Town of Tainter, the Town of Otter Creek, and the northern portion of the Town of Hay River not included in District 3.

• Incumbent Gary Stene of Colfax received 234 votes for District 5, which includes the Village of Colfax, the northern one-third of the Town of Colfax and the southeastern quarter of the Town of Grant.

• Incumbent Gary Bjork of Colfax received 243 votes for District 7, which includes the Town of Colfax east, southeast and somewhat southwest of the Village of Colfax as well as a portion of the Town of Elk Mound south to I-94 on the west side of the township and a narrow strip on the east side of the township.

• Incumbent Mike Kneer of Menomonie received 261 votes for District 12, which covers the northern portion of the Town of Menomonie south to Irvington.

• Incumbent John Calabrese of Menomonie received 191 votes for District 14, which covers Ward 2 in the northwest corner of the City of Menomonie.

• Incumbent Ann Vogl of Menomonie received 60 votes for District 16, which covers Ward 4 in the City of Menomonie along the southern shore of Lake Menomin.

• Incumbent Kelly McCullough of Menomonie received 83 votes for District 17, which covers Ward 5 in the City of Menomonie, which is southwest of Lake Menomin.

• Incumbent Carl Vandermeulen of Menomonie received 50 votes for District 19, which covers the south side of the City of Menomonie.

• Incumbent Andrew Hagen of Menomonie received 218 votes for District 22, which covers Ward 10 on the east side of the City of Menomonie on the south side of Lake Menomin.

• Incumbent Mark R. Thomas of Menomonie received 225 votes for District 23, which includes Ward 11 in the northeast corner of the City of Menomonie.

• Incumbent Larry Bjork of Menomonie received 211 votes for District 26, which includes the southeast corner of the Town of Elk Mound and south of the Village Elk Mound along with the northern part of the Town of Spring Brook.

• Incumbent Robert Bauer of Mondovi received 191 votes for District 27, which includes the southern portion of the Town of Spring Brook, the Town of Rock Creek and the Town of Peru.

• Incumbent Jerry Joe Hartung received 208 votes for District 29, which covers the western portion of the Town of Dunn along with the Town of Eau Galle.