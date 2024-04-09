Bulldogs split baseball games to open season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — Hosting four straight games at Evenson Field last week to open its 2024 baseball season, Boyceville finished 2-2.

That quartet of contests included a pair of Dunn-St. Croix match-ups.

In their first action of the new campaign, the Bulldogs hosted Dunn-St. Croix foe Spring Valley on Monday, April 1. Multiple early runs helped lift Boyceville to an 8-1 win against the Cardinals. Four days later, defending conference champion Mondovi blew open a close contest with several late-inning scores including an 8-run sixth frame to defeat Boyceville 14-1.

Less than 24 hours later, Boyceville welcomed Clear Lake and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser for a couple of non-conference games. Boyceville prevailed 16-1 against Clear Lake, but was beaten 21-9 by Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in a high-scoring “Battle of the Bulldogs”.

Boyceville (2-2) will take its first road excursion this Thursday when it travels to Durand to play the Panthers. The Bulldogs then return home to face Bruce in a out-of-league game before welcoming rival Glenwood City next Monday, April 15. Boyceville then goes to Elk Mound on Tuesday, April 16.

Spring Valley

A strong pitching performance by sophomores Carson Roemhild and Landyn Leslie helped lift Boyceville to an 8-1 season and home-opening victory over the Cardinals of Spring Valley April 1.

“For just our third time being outside I was happy with most of our results,” stated head coach Michael Roemhild.

Carson Roemhild started the game on the mound for the Bulldogs and pitched really well according to his head coach and uncle. He did not allow a hit and surrendered just a single run while striking out six Cardinal batters to earn the win.

Leslie then took over on the mound and tossed three innings of no run ball as he surrendered just one hit and struck out three.

The Bulldogs were also solid defensively as they did not have an error in the contest.

Although the Bulldogs had just four hits in the game, which included a pair by Carson Roemhild and singles by Paul Kurschner and Braden Roemhild, they were aided by a dozen steals, four of which were turned in by none other than Carson Roemhild.

Boyceville scored twice in the opening inning, four times in the second and single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Spring Valley’s lone score came in the top of the fourth. The Cardinals finished with three errors.

Mondovi

While the final score showed Mondovi taking a 14-1 win in Boyceville last Friday, April 5, the game was much closer early on.

Senior Devin Halama gave the Bulldogs four strong innings on the mound and left with his team trailing just 3-0 entering the fifth inning.

“I really thought Devin Halama pitched a heck of a game,” said Coach Roemhild.

“He wanted to stay in longer after the fourth inning, but offensively we were doing nothing to help his cause and I didn’t need to run his pitch count up this early in the year,” he added.

Mondovi took advantage of Halama’s exit and scored 11 runs on six hits off the Bulldogs next three hurlers – Owen Konsti, Ryker Benitz and Paul Kurschner.

“After pulling Devin we struggled on the mound going through three pitchers in two innings. Defensively, we did not look like the same team as Monday night. We were second guessing ourselves and not making plays,” stated Coach Roemhild.

Boyceville finished with just two hits, one courtesy of Halama and the other by fellow senior Nick Olson. The Buffaloes tallied seven hits which included a home run by Austin Remington who finished with a pair of hits and five RBIs for Mondovi.

Despite a strong effort, Halama took the pitching loss having surrendered just three runs on five hits. He finished with six strikeouts and gave up a pair of walks.

Clear Lake

In the opening game of its home non-conference doubleheader Saturday, April 6, Boyceville scored in every inning it batted en route to a 16-1, five-inning win over Clear Lake.

The Bulldogs outhit the Warriors 11 to three as Devin Halama, Carson Roemhild and Paul Kurschner each collected a pair of hits. Both hits by Carson Roemhild and Kurschner went for doubles. Halama, Braden Roemhild and Landyn Leslie also finished with a two-bagger each.

Boyceville opened the game with five runs in the first inning, tacked on three more in the second, two in the third and finished with a six-run fourth to defeat Clear Lake in five.

The Bulldogs ended with a bevy of RBIs. Carson Roemhild collected four while Leslie and Zach Hellendrung finished with three each.

Leslie also picked up the pitching victory as he tossed four strong innings allowing just a run on two hits with six Ks and four walks. Hellendrung took the mound in the fifth innings and surrendered just one hit and struck out one.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

In the second game, Boyceville took on Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in the “Battle of the Bulldogs”.

Boyceville took a 7-4 lead into the sixth inning only to see Chetek-Weyerhaeuser explode for 17 runs, seven in the sixth frame and a ten spot in the seventh, to win a slug fest by a count of 21-9.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser finished with a 13 to ten advantage in hits. Carson Roemhild led the Boyceville offense with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate. Zach Kersten and Paul Kurschner went 2-for-4 and Nick Olson had an RBI triple for his lone hit of the contest.

Boyceville used six pitchers in the game. Carson Roemhild started and gave up just four runs on five hits over five innings with eight strike outs and four walks. Zach Hellendrung suffered the loss after surrendering four runs on four hits in just a third of an inning. Wyatt Sell, Landyn Leslie and Ryker Benitz also pitched a third of an inning while Owen Konsti went two-thirds.