Boyceville softball starts season unbeaten

The Boyceville softball team has gotten off to a fantastic start this season, an unbeaten start.

The Lady Bulldogs went a perfect 5-0 in their first week of competition including a 3-0 mark against Dunn-St. Croix competition.

Boyceville began its 2024 softball season with a 10-0 conference home win versus Spring Valley last Monday, April 1. Three days later on their home diamond behind Tiffany Creek Elementary, the Bulldogs pulled off a 3-1 victory against Elk Mound, last season’s Dunn-St. Croix Conference runner-up.

On just a day’s rest, the Bulldogs traveled to Mauston were they played a pair of Saturday, April 6 contests at the Woodside Sports Complex. Boyceville dominated both games, ten-running Gibraltar/Washington Island 12-2 before blasting their namesakes from Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20-0 in just three innings.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, playing for the fifth time in eight days, they returned to their home field Monday, April 8 and knocked off the defending conference champs, Mondovi 5-3.

The Bulldogs have another busy week with D-SC road games in Colfax yesterday and in Durand on Thursday. Bruce will be in Boyceville this Friday for a non-conference contest. Then it’s back to conference play next Monday,

April 15 when the Bulldogs host the rival Hilltoppers.

Spring Valley

In its April 1st home opener against Spring Valley, the Boyceville offense banged out eight hits including two for extra bases while freshman pitcher, Aubrey Malean, allowed just three Cardinal hits and one base runner in the 10-0, six-inng shutout win. Malean finished with ten strikeouts and just one walk.

The Bulldogs put three runs up in the first, second and sixth innings and a single score in the fourth.

Three players accounted for all of eight of the Bulldogs’ hits. Malean helped out her own cause with three hits in four at bats and touched home plate three times, senior Hannah Dunn also finished 3-for-4 in the batter’s box including a double with three RBIs and a trio of runs scored and Jadynn Traxler had a double and a single and also scored three times.

Elk Mound

Aubrey Malean allowed just two hits to help Boyceville defeat Elk Mound 3-1 at home Thursday, April 4.

The Bulldog freshman pitcher struck out eight Mounder batters and walked six to get the victory.

The Mounders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when the Boyceville outfield committed back-to-back three-base errors.

The Bulldogs tied the contest in the bottom of the fourth when Hannah Dunn singled and came around to score on a passed ball.

Then in its half of the sixth, Boyceville opened with three straight extra base hits off Elk Mound hurler Haily Meyer. Jadynn Traxler led off with a triple. Dunn followed with a double that easily brought Traxler to home plate with the go-ahead run. The next Boyceville batter, Zoey Hellendrung, smashed a shot to deep center that just missed clearing the fence. Hellendrung’s double allowed Dunn to score for a 3-1 Bulldog advantage.

That is how the game ended as Malean shut down the Mounders the rest of the way.

Dunn finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and scored two runs.

Gibraltar/Washington Island

Boyceville took an early lead against Gibraltar/Washington Island when the two non-conference combatants meet Saturday, April 6 at the artificial-turfed Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead after scoring four times in the first inning, three runs in the second and single runs in the third and fourth innings

Gilbraltar/Washington Island finally scored a run in the fifth.

Boyceville added three more runs in the sixth and when G/WI was only able to score once in the bottom half of the inning, the game came to an end via the ten-run rule, giving Boyceville a 12-2 win.

Sarah Stoveren had three of the Boyceville’s nine hits including a RBI double. Delaney Olson finished with two hits in three at bats.

In the pitching circle, Malean allowed just two runs on two hits, struck out ten and walked just a pair to earn her third consecutive win in as many games.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Following the same game plan in its second Woodside contest, Boyceville bombarded Chetek-Weyerhaeuser with eight runs in the first and a dozen in the second to earn a 20-0 win in just three innings of play.

The Bulldogs finished with 16 hits, six of which went for extra bases. Zoey Hellendrung finished 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Hannah Dunn had two hits including a triple for three RBIs and scored two runs. Jadynn Traxler hit two triples and finished with two RBIs and runs. Sarah Stoveren doubled and singled and Delaney Olson and Cora Leslie also finished with two hits.

Aubrey Malean struck out five batter, walked a pair and allowed two Chetek-Weyerhaeuser hits to earn the pitching victory.

Mondovi

A three-run third inning propelled Boyceville to a 5-3 home win over Mondovi on Monday, April 8.

The Bulldogs scored single runs in the first and second innings for a 2-1 lead over the defending conference champs.

The Buffaloes, however, scored twice in the top half of the third for a 3-2 advantage.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of that inning to vault them back in the lead for good as pitcher Aubrey Malean shut down Mondovi the rest of the way. Malean allowed just the three runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked five.

Seven different Bulldogs collected the eight hits with Zoey Hellendrung going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.