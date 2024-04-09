18 incumbent St. Croix County Board supervisors retain seats, with 1 newcomer

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R.Ralph

HUDSON – A total of 18 incumbent St. Croix County Board supervisors have retained their seats, and one newcomer was elected to the board in the April 2 election.

Three of the 19 supervisory districts on the St. Croix County Board had two candidates on the ballot.

For write-in votes to count, write-in candidates must register with the county clerk by the Friday before the election.

It is not clear from the vote totals reported on the St. Croix County clerk’s website whether the reported write-in votes are for official write-in candidates.

The vote totals are considered unofficial until the Board of Canvassers has certified the election results.

In District 1, incumbent Lisa Lind was on the ballot against challenger Wally Neumann.

Lind received 467 votes (50.32 percent), and Neumann received 459 votes (49.46 percent). There were 2 write-in votes.

District 1 includes the Town of Somerset Wards 1 and 2; Town of Star Prairie Ward 4; Village of Somerset Wards 1 to 4.

In District 4, incumbent Cathy Leaf faced challenger Robert Cizek.

Leaf received 586 votes (52.32 percent), and Cizek received 533 votes (47.59 percent). There was 1 write-in vote.

District 4 includes the Town of Hudson Wards 1 and 2, and the Village of North Hudson Wards 1 to 6.

In District 5, incumbent Carah Koch decided not to run for re-election. The two candidates on the ballot for District 5 were Kerry Reis and David Anderson.

Reis received 532 votes (65.84 percent), and Anderson received 274 votes (33.91 percent). There was 1 write-in vote.

District 5 includes the City of Hudson Wards 1 and 2, and 9 and 10.

Here are the votes for the other candidates on the ballot April 2 for the remaining supervisory districts:

• District 2: Town of St. Joseph Wards 1 to 3 – Shawn Anderson, 875 votes (97.66 percent). There were 21 write-in votes.

• District 3: Town of Hudson Wards 3 to 6; Town of Richmond Ward 3; Town of St. Joseph Wards 4 to 6 – Bob Long, 831 votes (98.11 percent). There were 16 write-in votes.

• District 6: City of Hudson Wards 5 and 6, and 11 and 12 – Paul Adams, 856 votes (98.96 percent). There were 9 write-in votes.

• District 7: City of Hudson Wards 3 and 4 and 7 and 8 – Paul W. Berning, 553 votes (97.19 percent). There were 16 write-in votes.

• District 8: Town of Hudson Ward 7 to 14 – Rick Ottino, 589 votes (98.50 percent). There were 9 write-in votes.

• District 9: Town of Troy Wards 1 to 6 – Bob Feidler, 822 votes (99.40 percent). There were 5 write-in votes.

• District 10: Town of Kinnickinnic Ward 2; Town of Troy Wards 7 and 8; City of River Falls Wards 1 to 5 – Dave Ostness, 884 votes (99.10 percent). There were 8 write-in votes.

• District 11: Town of Stanton Ward 2; Town of Star Prairie Wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 6; Village of Star Prairie Ward 1, City of New Richmond Ward 3 – Scott Counter, 825 votes (98.92 percent). There were 9 write-in votes.

• District 12: City of New Richmond. Wards 1, 2, 4, 5 and 7 – Daniel Hansen, 783 votes (97.39 percent). There were 21 write-in votes.

• District 13: City of New Richmond Wards 6, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 – Ryan Sherley, 871 votes (98.98 percent). There were 9 write-in votes.

• District 14: Town of Erin Prairie Ward 1; Town of New Richmond Wards 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6; Town of Warren Ward 1 – Greg Tellijohn, 83 votes (98.57 percent). There were 13 write-in votes.

• District 15: Town of Kinnickinnic Wards 1 and 3; Town of Pleasant Valley Wards 2 and 3; Town of Warren Wards 2 and 3; Village of Roberts Wards 1 to 4 – Mark Carlson, 584 votes (98.32 percent). There were 10 write-in votes.

• District 16: Town of Hammond Wards 1 to 3; Town of Rush River Ward 1; Village of Hammond Wards 1 to 4 – Mike Barcalow. 719 votes (98.90). There were 8 write-in votes.

• District 17: Town of Cylon Ward 1; Town of Emerald Ward 1; Town of Forest Ward 1; Town of Glenwood Ward 1; Town of Stanton Ward 1; Village of Deer Park Ward 1; City of Glenwood City Wards 1 and 2 – Bob Swanepoel, 823 votes (96.71 percent). There were 28 write-in votes.

• District 18: Town of Baldwin Ward 2; Village of Baldwin Wards 1 to 6 – Jerry Van Someren, 667 votes (98.96 percent). There were 7 write-in votes.

• District 19: Town of Baldwin Ward 1; Town of Cady Ward 1; Town of Eau Galle Wards 1 and 2; Town of. Springfield Ward 1; Village of Spring Valley Ward 3; Village of Wilson Ward 1; Village of Woodville Wards 1 and 2 – Tim Ramberg, 764 votes (98.96 percent). There were 8 write-in votes.