Millermon of GCHS named 2024 DAR Good Citizen

EAU CLAIRE- Savanna Millermon, daughter of Amanda Millermon and the late Shawn Millermon of Wilson, WI, was presented the Good Citizen Award from the Eau Claire Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) at a ceremony on Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive in Eau Claire. This award is given to a high school senior who excels academically, participates in extracurricular activities, and is active in the community.

Savanna is most proud of being a female captain for her wrestling team, member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Student Council, and both choir and band. In wrestling, she is a three-time state qualifier and two-time state place winner along with being named a Scholar Athlete for the Dunn-St. Croix conference.

She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point and major in Communications: Sciences and Disorder and will continue wrestling there.

Approximately two dozen high schools in the Chippewa Valley and beyond participate in the program and select a student to represent their schools. All the students are topnotch, and DAR members are proud to recognize these exceptional students.

About the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) The DAR, founded in 1890, is a volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to keeping America strong by promoting patriotism, preserving U.S. history, and supporting education programs.