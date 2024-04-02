Eljsa Meijer advances to state FFA contest

The Glenwood City FFA Chapter traveled to Chippewa Falls High School on Tuesday, March 26th, to compete in the Sectional Speaking Contest. In order to qualify for sectionals, the student/team must place in the top two to advance to the sectional contest.

The following students participated in the following contests:

Parliamentary Procedure Team – Elsja Meijer, Emily Tews, Kyra Dahl, Kyra Flick, Lillie McGee, and Kayley Dickmann – placed 5th overall

Extemporaneous Speaking – Elsja Meijer – 1st place and advancing to the state contest in June

Discussion Meet – Elsja Meijer – 1st place and advancing to the state contest in June.