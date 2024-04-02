 Skip to content

Eljsa Meijer advances to state FFA contest

FIRST-PLACE AWARDS — Sophie Koehler (right), Section 2 FFA officer from Chippewa Falls is shown presenting Glenwood City’s Elsja Meijer one of the two first-place awards she garnered at the FFA Sectional Speaking contest. —photo submitted

The Glenwood City FFA Chapter traveled to Chippewa Falls High School on Tuesday, March 26th, to compete in the Sectional Speaking Contest. In order to qualify for sectionals, the student/team must place in the top two to advance to the sectional contest.

The following students participated in the following contests:

Parliamentary Procedure Team – Elsja Meijer, Emily Tews, Kyra Dahl, Kyra Flick, Lillie McGee, and Kayley Dickmann – placed 5th overall

Extemporaneous Speaking – Elsja Meijer – 1st place and advancing to the state contest in June

Discussion Meet – Elsja Meijer – 1st place and advancing to the state contest in June.

 

THE GLENWOOD CITY FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team placed fifth overall at the FFA Sectional Speaking Contest in Chippewa Falls. Team members, from left to right, are: Lillie McGee, Elsja Meijer, Emily Tews, Kyra Flick, Kayley Dickmann, and Kyra Dahl. —photo submitted

