Colfax thinclads compete in UW-River Falls Invite

RIVER FALLS — Their second meet of the season took the Colfax Track and Field teams to River Falls last Thursday, March 28 to compete in the UW-River Falls High School Invitational which was held at Smith Stadium and featured 18 teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Junior Kaysen Goodell ran to a pair of third-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600 meter runs. Goodell finished the two-lap 800 in a time of 2:35.86 and was clocked at 5:43.66 in the 1,600. Seniors Jeanette Hydukovich and Kennedy Shane also grabbed a share of third place in the shot put with identical best throws of 33 feet 6 inches. All three finished behind athletes from Minnesota in their respective events.

The boys’ team did not have anyone finish among the top eight at the invitational. The best finish was a ninth-place showing by junior Theo Hovde in the 400 meter dash with a time of :55.95. Sophomore Charlie Charbonneau ran a 2:23.57 to place 15th in the 800 meter run.

No final team results were available.

Head Coach Chuck Brown noted that 22 of his 26 athletes took part in the invitational at River Falls. Colfax will be off until April 11th when they run, throw and jump at a meet in Elk Mound.

Colfax Boys’ Results

60m: 97. Liem Schotter, :08.53; 105. Izaiah Sanders, :08.78; 106. Hayden Sarauer, :08.80; 116. Austin Johnson, :09.37; 200m: 66. Logan Swartz, :26.76; 83. Liem Schotter, :28.37; 90. Izaiah Sanders, :29:54; 99. Austin Johnson, :33.07; 400m: 9. Theo Hovde, :55.95; 16. Charlie Charbonneau, :57.07; 25. Logan Swartz; 800m: 15. Charlie Charbonneau, 2:23.57; 20. Theo Hovde, 2:30.30; Shot

Put: 21. Nate Edwards, 32’ 9”; 31. John Riebe, 28’ 9”; 40. Sam Ralph, 24’ 2”; Long Jump: 15. Theo Hovde, 17’ 6.25”; 22. Logan Swartz, 17’ 0.25”; 37. Hayden Sarauer, 11’ 11”.

Colfax Girls’ Results

60m: 24. Jennifer Maves, :08.66; 129. Kendall Wilson, :11.46; 200m: 51. Leila Hurlburt, :31.40; 103. Kendall Wilson, :42.88; 400m: 16. Lauren Becker, 1:10.11; 28. Leila Hurlburt, 1:13.91; 800m: 3. Kaysen Goodell, 2:25.86; 15. Lauren Becker, 2:54.54; 1,600m: 3. Kaysen Goodell, 5:43.66; Shot Put: 3. Kennedy Shane and Jeanette Hydukovich, 33’ 6”; 11. Clara Hydukovich, 26’ 7”; 49. Rosie Sonnentag, 18’ 9”; Long Jump: 29. Kendall Wilson, 11’ 8.5”; 34. Leila Hurlburt, 11’ 3”.