Boyceville track and field opens season indoors

WOLD BREAKS TRIPLE JUMP RECORD

by Renee Bettendorf

The Boyceville High School track and field teams started their seasons last week with a pair of indoor meets held at Menomonie High School and UW Eau Claire respectively.

At the Dunn County Indoor Invite held in Menomonie on Tuesday, March 26 five high school teams competed. The BHS boys’ beat Lacrosse Logan, McDonell Central and Elmwood/Plum City taking second place with a score of 85.75. The Menomonie boys won with a score of 166.75. The BHS girls’ team placed third with a score of 77 beating Elmwood/Plum City and La Crosse Logan. McDonell Central won the girls’ competition with a score of 83.25.

At the EC North Indoor Invite held in Eau Claire on Thursday, March 28, Boyceville encountered stiffer competition with twice as many schools participating and most of them larger than the Bulldogs. The girls placed fourth out of 10 teams with a score of 43.5 and the boys placed fifth out of 11 teams with a score of 52. Menomonie won both the girls and boys meets with scores of 196 and 132.5 respectively.

After scratching his first two jumps, senior Caden Wold went on to take first in triple jump at the Menomonie meet with a leap of 44 feet 2 inches. The jump broke the BHS triple jump record of 43 feet 10 inches which was set by Wold last year.

Caden, who recently signed up for the University of Sioux Falls college track team, also earned first place in long jump with a jump of 20 feet 11.25 inches and in the 40 meter dash with a time of 5.2 seconds.

Caden repeated his trio of first places at the EC North meet. He placed first in the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet 10 inches, long jump with 22 feet 5.5 inches and in the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.77 seconds.

Additionally, Wold was on the 4×440 yd relay team at the Dunn County meet along with fellow teammates Jon Madison, Devon Lee and Peter Wheeldon they took first in the event with a time of 4 minutes and 28.2 seconds.

The Boyceville boys also took first at the Menomonie meet in the 4×133 throwers relay with a time of 1 minute 19 seconds. Runners on the relay were Parker Coombs, Isaiah Romero, Liam Moore-Girard and Jon Madison.

In Eau Claire, the 4×400 m relay team which included Devon Lee, Peter Wheeldon, Jon Madison and Aiden Madison placed fourth coming in just under 4 minutes. Ellie Engeman, Jaden Stevens, Halle Tonn and Kylee Schlough also placed fourth in the 4X400 m relay with a time of 4 minutes 49 seconds.

Senior Peter Wheeldon placed first in the 440-yard dash with a time of 1 minute 1.7 seconds and third in the 50 meter hurdles with a time of 8.7 seconds in Menomonie. At the EC North meet, he placed first in the 400 meter run with a time of 55.13 seconds. He placed fifth in the 55 meter hurdle preliminaries with a time of 9.55 seconds, but did not compete in the finals because of a scheduling conflict with the 400 meter race.

At the Menomonie meet, junior Mark Knopps placed third in the mile run with a time of 5 minutes 5.5 seconds with sophomore Forest Bettendorf taking fifth in the event in 6 minutes 15.9 seconds. Mark also placed fifth in the 880 yard dash in 2 minutes and 52.3 seconds and was out sick for the Eau Claire meet.

Sophomore Halle Tonn took first place in the girls’ pole vault jumping 8 feet, a full foot higher than her nearest competitor at Menomonie. Halle went on to jump 9 feet at the EC North meet which was good for third place. Freshman Liam Moore-Girard cleared 9 feet in the boys’ pole vault earning him sixth place and Brylee Stevens came in fourth at the girls event with a jump of 8 feet.

In Menomonie, Halle also participated in the 4×440 yd relay team along with Sydney Larson, Jaden Stevens and Kylee Schlough. The relay team placed second with a time of 5 minutes and 11.8 seconds. Sara Bauer, Ashley Prestrud, Isabelle Konsti and Layla Score competed in the 4×133 throwers relay and also won second place with a time of 1 minute and 35 seconds.

Freshman Sydney Larson won second place in the 30 meter hurdles just one second behind the first place finisher with a time of 9.7 seconds. Sydney also took second in triple jump with a leap of 27 feet and 4 inches. Fellow teammates Brylee Stevens and Layla Score placed fourth and fifth in the Dunn County event. Sydney went on to place sixth in the girls 55 meter hurdles with a time of 10.93 seconds and fourth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 29.75 seconds in Eau Claire.

Ellie Engeman, also a freshman, took home a pair of firsts in the mile and the 880 yard run with times of 6:44 and 2:58. Senior Jaden Stevens also took home a first in the 440 yard dash with a time of 1 minute and 12.5 seconds. The pair brought in a couple of fourth place finishes at the EC North event. Ellie in the mile run with a time of 6 minutes and 24 seconds and Jaden in the 400 meter run with a time of 1 minute 9 seconds.